Rina Sawayama Performs New Single “This Hell” on Fallon: Watch

A Western-themed late-night TV appearance in support of her upcoming album, Hold the Girl

Rina Sawayama on Fallon
Rina Sawayama on Fallon (NBC)
May 20, 2022 | 12:47am ET

    This week, Rina Sawayama announced a new album called Hold the Girl, and on Thursday night, she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to showcase the record’s first single, “This Hell.”

    The Western-themed performance saw Sawayama and a pair of backing dancers pull off some choreographed moves while wearing cowboy boots. Accompanying them in the background was a live band, haystacks, and a large video board displaying ominous clouds and flames. Watch it all via the replay below.

    Hold the Girl is out September 2nd and follows SAWAYAMA, one of the best albums of 2020. Earlier this year, Sawayama teamed up with Charli XCX for the Song of the Week “Beg for You.”

