Riot Fest has unveiled the lineup for its 2022 installment, with My Chemical Romance, Misfits, and Nine Inch Nails leading leading the way. The 17th edition of the punk and rock fest takes at Chicago’s Douglas Park from September 16th to 18th.

Riot Fest has been a long time coming for Friday headliners My Chemical Romance, who were slated to perform at the COVID-struck 2020 festival and its 2021 redo before ultimately postponing their appearance until 2022 with the rest of their reunion tour. The Original Misfits were also previously announced as Saturday headliners, where Danzig and company will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut Walk Among Us by performing the album in its entirety.

Alongside Sunday’s top billers Nine Inch Nails, this year’s Riot Fest will feature festival first-timers Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bauhaus, and a reunited Sunny Day Real Estate, as well as Portugal. The Man, Yungblud, Placebo, Jeff Rosenstock, Lunachicks, The Linda Lindas, and Lucky Boys Confusion. Yellowcard, The Academy Is…, and Midtown are also reuniting for the event.

Rounding out the lineup are Ice Cube, Sleater-Kinney, Jimmy Eat World, Alice Glass, Bad Religion, Alkaline Trio, Descendents, Bleachers, The Get Up Kids, Rocket From the Crypt, The Front Bottoms, GWAR, Jawbox, Cloud Nothings, Boston Manor, FEAR, Mannequin Pussy, Action Bronson, Less Than Jake, The Menzingers, The Wonder Years, and more.

Single-day, two-day, and three-day passes go on sale today, May 11th, via the festival’s website.

