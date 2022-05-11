Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Rob Zombie’s Walking Tour of Munsters Set Shows Off Authenticity of His Big-Screen Adaptation

The rocker-director has been filming the update of the '60s sitcom in Budapest, Hungary

Rob Zombie Munsters Set
Rob Zombie (photo by Raymond Ahner) and Munsters set (via Instagram)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 11, 2022 | 1:57pm ET

    Rob Zombie has been a stickler for detail while filming his big-screen adaption of the 1960s sitcom The Munsters, and it’s apparent how authentic the set is in a new walking tour conducted by the rocker-director himself.

    As previously reported, Zombie had the Munsters’ famous 1313 Mockingbird Lane mansion faithfully recreated on the film’s set in Budapest, Hungary, along with the surrounding homes in the movie’s suburban neighborhood.

    In a new video posted to his Instagram (see below), Zombie walks through the “neighborhood” on his way to 1313 Mockingbird Lane, with no one else on the set. Using either a Super 8 camera or a filter to give it a vintage look, the video looks like it’s straight out of the ’60s, and the set truly captures the vibe of the original TV show.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Walking to work. I think I’m a little early. The Mockingbird Lane gang must still be sleeping,” wrote Zombie in the Instagram post.

    Zombie’s Munsters movie doesn’t have an exact release date yet, but it is slated to premiere simultaneously in theaters and on the streaming service Peacock.

    The film stars Rob’s wife, Sheri Moon Zombie, as Lily Munster; Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster; and Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa, with support roles played by Elvira, Jorge Garcia, Richard Brake, and others.

    Advertisement

    Rob Zombie Mudvayne 2022 tour
     Editor's Pick
    Rob Zombie and Mudvayne Announce Co-Headlining Summer 2022 US Tour

    It appears that Zombie will try to have filming wrapped up before he embarks on a co-headlining Summer US tour with Mudvayne. The month-long outing, which features support from Static-X and Powerman 5000, kicks off July 20th in Maryland Heights, Missouri, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

    See Rob Zombie’s walking tour of Mockingbird Lane below.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

nova twins puzzles stream

Nova Twins Unveil New Song "Puzzles" Ahead of Upcoming Album Supernova: Stream

May 11, 2022

circle jerks rescheduled tour dates

Circle Jerks Announce Rescheduled 2022 North American Tour Dates

May 11, 2022

Behemoth new album opvs contra natvram

Behemoth Announce New Album Opvs Contra Natvram, Share "Ov My Herculean Exile": Stream

May 11, 2022

dave mustaine gibson songwriter

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine and Gibson Unveil Signature Songwriter Acoustic Guitar

May 10, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rob Zombie's Walking Tour of Munsters Set Shows Off Authenticity of His Big-Screen Adaptation

Menu Shop Search Sale