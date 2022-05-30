Robert Fripp and Toyah Rip Through Hole’s “Celebrity Skin”: Watch

Rock and roll couple Robert Fripp and Toyah are back with yet another eyebrow-raising cover, as this week they’ve tackled Hole’s 1998 classic “Celebrity Skin.”

Backed by hand-painted signs declaring “Celebrity Fripp” and “Hail Queen Courtney,” Fripp’s crunchy power chords and Toyah’s operatic vocals manage to make “Celebrity Skin” sound lo-fi and extra dramatic all at once. Even better, Toyah — always one for elaborate costumes — dons a pink dress that looks exactly like something Love herself would’ve worn in her Hollywood actress/pop star era. The clip ends with a few wholesome outtakes, where Fripp punctuates every bum note with an impassioned “Bollocks!” Watch the whole grungy performance below.

Fripp and Toyah are the second stars to cover Hole as of late, as Doja Cat recently took on “Celebrity Skin” for a Taco Bell Super Bowl commercial. Elsewhere in the couple’s Sunday Lunch song series, they recently covered Radiohead’s “Creep,” Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World,” and The Black Keys’ “Lonely Boy.”

Meanwhile, Queen Courtney recently made headlines by sharing some positive experiences she’s had with Johnny Depp amid his ongoing defamation trial against Amber Heard.