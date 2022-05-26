Phoebe Bridgers, The War on Drugs, and Courtney Barnett Opening for The Rolling Stones

Mick Jagger recently demonstrated he pays attention to current music by name-dropping artists like Harry Styles, Yungblud, and Machine Gun Kelly. Now, The Rolling Stones as a whole are showing their affinity for indie rock by tapping Phoebe Bridgers, The War on Drugs, and Courtney Barnett as openers for their two-night stand at London’s Hyde Park.

The War on Drugs and Bridgers will be among the guests for the Stones’ June 25th concert along with Vista Kicks, JJ Rosa, and Kelly McGrath. The July 3rd show will include Barnett and Sam Fender as openers, as well as Christone Kingfish Ingram, The Dinner Party, and The Flints. Grab your seat for either date here.

These gigs are part of the Stones’ 60th anniversary UK/European tour this summer, which also includes their first Liverpool show in over 50 years as well as concerts in Spain, Germany, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, France, and Sweden. Fans have been promised an entirely new stage production, including “unexpected tracks” and “cutting edge lighting and state of the art video design.” Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

The lineup for this tour once again sees new drummer Steve Jordan filling in for the late Charlie Watts. Revisit our recap of the Stones’ October 2021 concert in Los Angeles here.