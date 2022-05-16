Primus had a couple of potentially intimidating fans on Friday (May 14th) at Toronto’s Massey Hall, where Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson were in attendance. After all, Primus are paying tribute to Rush during this tour, but it appears they didn’t disappoint the prog-rock legends.

Primus have been playing Rush’s A Farewell to Kings in its entirety, along with select Primus cuts, on the ongoing tribute run. When the route passed through Rush’s native Canada, it only made sense for Lee and Lifeson to drop by and check it out (Lee had previously given Primus’ Les Claypool some in-person tips prior to the tour).

“On Friday night we had the joyful experience of reuniting with our grand pals from Primus… Les, Ler, Herb and their gang…” wrote Lee on Instagram. “We sat side stage as they immaculately worked through a cool selection of classic Primus tunes which brought back fond memories of our touring together back in the early 90’s and then we were treated to the weird and wonderful experience of watching them perform our music: A Farewell to Kings in it’s entirety.”

Advertisement

Related Video

And the verdict?

“Totally nailed it!” wrote Lee. “They did us proud and we thank them deeply for the tribute and the lasting friendship.”

Primus also posted on Facebook, sharing an image of the band members having a friendly moment backstage with Lee and Lifeson and a fitting one-word caption: “Kings.”

Back in December, the tribute tour was extended through this summer. The trek picks back up tonight (May 16th) in Montreal and runs through June 25th in Las Vegas. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

View the social media posts from Geddy Lee and Primus below.