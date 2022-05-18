Sacha Baron Cohen has linked with King of the Hill creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge on the family-oriented animated special Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth for HBO Max and Cartoon Network.

Developed with Nathan for You co-creator Michael Koman, Chelm is set in the mythical “Town of Fools” and was originally told in Yiddish. Narrated by Cohen, it will “nod to Jewish intellectual traditions” with “absurdist humor and interpretive questioning” while preserving the essence and heart of the classic folktales.

“Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth is a perfect pairing of comedy and satire, and no one does that combination better than Sacha, Greg, Mike, and Michael,” said Amy Friedman, head of kids and family programming at Warner Bros., in a statement. “This unique project will breathe new, hysterical life into the nonsensical Chelmic wisdom that originated from this imaginary city of folks who aren’t quite the sharpest tools in the shed.”

Cohen, Daniels, and Judge are developing the story with Koman, who is also attached to write, with all four serving as executive producers. The comedy comes from Daniels and Judge’s newly formed animation company Bandera Entertainment.

In 2020, Cohen resurrected his most well-known character with the award-winning Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and followed up last year by voicing Ugo Paguro in the Disney animated film Luca. Meanwhile, Judge is set to revive Beavis and Butt-Head at Paramount+ and Daniels has newly been freed up after Space Force was canceled.

As for the long-rumored King of the Hill revival, don’t get your hopes up just yet.