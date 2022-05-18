Menu
Santigold Returns with New Single “High Priestess”: Stream

Her first release in four years

Santigold, photo by Frank Ockenfels
May 18, 2022 | 1:14pm ET

    At last, Santigold is back: The genre-spanning project of Santi White has today released a new single called “High Priestess.” It marks her first release since the 2018 surprise mixtape I Don’t Want: The Gold Fire Sessions.

    Driven by a desire to make a “rap punk song,” Santigold brought in producers Ray Brady, Boys Noize, Psymun, and Ryan Olson. Together, they give “High Priestess” a sense of urgency, backed by rapid-fire percussion and a bombastic horn riff. After the pandemic began, Santigold began feeling a sort of distance from herself, and the lyrics to “High Priestess” see her reconnecting with her own power: “You really want my thunder/ I guard the gates here/ Guard the secrets while you wonder,” she sings boastfully.

    Santigold futher explains “High Priestess” in a press release: “I want to make music that sounds like the past and the future all in one; music that makes you feel safe enough to jump in, but then takes us on a journey to where we needed to go but have never even heard of. I want my music to be the bridge.” Listen and watch the video vignette for “High Priestess” below.

    Santigold’s last studio LP was 2016’s 99¢Back in 2019, she embarked on a 10th anniversary tour in celebration of her self-titled debut. In the past few years, she’s also been a featured artist on singles by U-Roy and Tyler, the Creator.

