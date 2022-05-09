Scorpions Announce 2022 North American Tour with Whitesnake

Scorpions have announced a 2022 North American tour in support of their latest album, Rock Believer. Joining the legendary German band on the two-month trek will be fellow veteran rockers Whitesnake, who will be on their farewell outing.

The late summer / early fall “Rock Believer Tour” kicks off August 21st in Toronto, Canada, and runs through an October 21st show in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 13th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Thursday, May 12th (use code FINALE).

“After the amazing start we’ve had with our residency in Las Vegas, it‘s about time to come back for a real tour to rock the US like a hurricane again,” said Scorpions singer Klaus Meine, borrowing a line from one of the band’s most famous songs. “We can‘t wait to see all you Rock Believers out there!”

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale added, “Once again it’s time to feel the sting of the Scorpions & the bite of the Whitesnake!!! Can’t Wait!!!”

Scorpions released their 19th album, Rock Believer, in February of the year, which marked the band’s first LP in seven years. It’s also the first album to feature current drummer Mikkey Dee, the Motörhead veteran who joined Scorpions in 2016, following the passing of Lemmy Kilmister.

Coverdale, who turned 70 this past September, previously announced that Whitesnake’s upcoming tour would be their last. The band kicks off its final outing on Tuesday night (May 10th) with a European run before linking up with Scorpions for the North American run.

“We have this farewell tour, and when I say that I’m retiring, I’m retiring from touring at this level. It’s so huge and it takes months and months and months to set up,” said Coverdale back in November. “I was hoping, actually, to retire at 69, which is absolutely the best age for the lead singer of Whitesnake to step down.”

Swedish band Thundermother will serve as opening act for the entire tour. See the full list of dates and the tour poster below, and pick up tickets here.

Scorpions 2022 North American Tour Dates with Whitesnake and Thundermother:

08/21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/24 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

08/27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Center

08/30 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

09/01 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

09/05 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Casino *

09/07 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

09/09 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino *

09/12 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/19 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

09/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Arena

09/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

09/27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/29 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/07 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

10/09 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/13 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

10/15 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

10/18 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Coliseum

10/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay

* = no Whitesnake