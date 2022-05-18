Scott Ian Eyes 2023 for New Anthrax Album, Hints at Second Leg of Tour with Black Label Society

Anthrax are working on a follow-up to 2016’s For All Kings, but it now appears the new LP won’t surface until next year. In an appearance on Consequence’s Kyle Meredith With… podcast, guitarist Scott Ian pointed to a 2023 release date, while also hinting that Anthrax may embark on a second leg of tour dates with Black Label Society.

Ian and his wife, singer Pearl Aday, were the guests on the latest episode of Kyle Meredith With…, primarily discussing their band Motor Sister. Their son Revel also made an appearance to talk about his own band, Honeybee.

Anthrax recently announced a co-headlining 2022 North American tour with Black Label Society (tickets available here), and toward the end of the conversation, Meredith asked Ian about the latest on his legendary thrash metal band.

Advertisement

Related Video

“We didn’t get to tour [in 2021], so we’re doing our 40th anniversary touring in our 41st year,” Ian told Meredith. “We’ve got this summer run coming up with Black Label and Hatebreed, and we’re calling that part of our 40th anniversary.”

He continued, “I’d like to think this US run with Black Label is gonna do pretty well, and maybe we get to do a second run of those dates at some point early next year. And then I’m sure next year at some point, there should be a record, depending on when we get in the studio. Yeah, it’s all starting to ramp up again. I’m still fingers crossed it all doesn’t just get thrown in the garbage, but I’m being very optimistic that things are moving forward and everyone can go back to work — meaning we get to go play shows again. And I’m very excited about that.”

Regarding the pairing with Black Label Society, Ian remarked, “I think it should be great. We both definitely bring a different type of metal to the table, which is what I find really interesting. It’s not just a night of the same type of thing hitting you in the face all night. It’s different types of punches hitting you in the face.”

Advertisement

Listen to Scott Ian and Pearl Aday (along with the surprise appearance from their son Revel) on Consequence’s Kyle Meredith With… podcast below, and pick up tickets to Anthrax’s tour with Black Label Society via Ticketmaster.