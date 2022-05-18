Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Scott Ian and Pearl Aday on New Motor Sister and the Next Anthrax Album

There’s also a cameo from their son Revel, who talks about his band Honeybee’s new single

Scott Ian and Pearl Aday on New Motor Sister, Giving Nods to KISS and Thin Lizzy, and the Next Anthrax Album kyle meredith with
Kyle Meredith with Motor Sister, photo by Travis Shinn
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
May 18, 2022 | 12:10pm ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Scott Ian and Pearl Aday drop into Kyle Meredith With… to talk about the latest album from Motor Sister, Get Off, and how they decided to take the band much further than just a tribute act to Mother Superior.

    Ian tells us about being able to play in a different style compared to his work in Anthrax and recording an homage to KISS with the song “Time’s Up,” while Aday talks about the mystery artists set in her sights in the song “Come for You.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The interview also has a cameo from the husband-and-wife duo’s son, Revel, who talks about his band Honeybee and their new single “Get Out of My Head.” Ian also gives us an update on Anthrax’s next album and upcoming tour with Black Label Society to celebrate their 40th anniversary (tickets for which are available here).

    Listen to Scott Ian and Pearl Aday discuss Motor Sister’s Get Off, their stylistic influences, and more above, or via the YouTube player below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

kyle meredith with chris parnell senior year netflix

Chris Parnell on Senior Year, 30 Rock’s Dr. Spaceman, SNL, and Archer

May 16, 2022

kyle meredith Ray LaMontagne Monovision

Ray LaMontagne on Work-Life Balance: "I'm Such a Creature of Habit"

May 13, 2022

kyle meredith with soccer mommy interview sometimes forever

Soccer Mommy on Horror and Ghosts Stories, PJ Harvey and The Smiths

May 11, 2022

kyle meredith toro y moi mahal interview

Toro y Moi on '70s Psychedelic Soul and Making a Sister Record to 2015’s What For?

May 9, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Scott Ian and Pearl Aday on New Motor Sister and the Next Anthrax Album

Menu Shop Search Sale