Scott Ian and Pearl Aday on New Motor Sister and the Next Anthrax Album



Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Scott Ian and Pearl Aday drop into Kyle Meredith With… to talk about the latest album from Motor Sister, Get Off, and how they decided to take the band much further than just a tribute act to Mother Superior.

Ian tells us about being able to play in a different style compared to his work in Anthrax and recording an homage to KISS with the song “Time’s Up,” while Aday talks about the mystery artists set in her sights in the song “Come for You.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The interview also has a cameo from the husband-and-wife duo’s son, Revel, who talks about his band Honeybee and their new single “Get Out of My Head.” Ian also gives us an update on Anthrax’s next album and upcoming tour with Black Label Society to celebrate their 40th anniversary (tickets for which are available here).

Listen to Scott Ian and Pearl Aday discuss Motor Sister’s Get Off, their stylistic influences, and more above, or via the YouTube player below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.