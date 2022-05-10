Sean “Diddy” Combs Forms R&B Label with Motown, Announces New Album

Sean “Love” Combs (aka Diddy) has announced a partnership with Motown Records to form a new R&B label, the eponymous Love Records. He also confirmed that the label will distribute his next album, slated to release this summer.

The “Bad Boy for Life” mogul is also sticking to his word by confirming that he will maintain his oversight role in Bad Boy Entertainment, which he founded in 1993, while developing the more genre-specific Love Records. In terms of operational duties, he will reportedly act as executive producer, curator, and A&R for his upcoming project.

In a statement, Combs shared: “Music has always been my first love. Love Records is the next chapter, is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life. For the label, I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

It’s clearly all Love between Combs and the esteemed label. Motown Records CEO and Chairwoman Ethiopia Habtemariam added: “This is a major moment for Motown, as Diddy is one of this century’s most important voices in music and culture; to be a part of his next evolution and album is nothing short of monumental.”

The news comes days before Diddy is set to host the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which he also will executive produce. No word yet on whether he’ll go for the trifecta as a surprise performer, but we’ll learn soon enough when the ceremony broadcasts this Sunday, May 15th.

Combs’ last solo effort, released as “Diddy,” was the mixtape MMM (Money Making Mitch) in 2015. Prior to that he released Last Train to Paris as Diddy-Dirty Money (with Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper) in 2010, while Diddy’s last proper studio album Press Play arrived back in 2006. He has remained a looming presence in hip-hop and beyond, imparting his spoken-word wisdom in recent years for the likes of A$AP Ferg and Blood Orange.