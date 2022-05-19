Menu
Serj Tankian Unveils New Song “No Tomorrow” in “Metal: Hellsinger” Video Game Trailer: Stream

The System of a Down singer's new track appears alongside cuts from Randy Blythe, Alissa White-Gluz, Dennis Lyxzén, and more

Serj Tankian
Serj Tankian, photo by Travis Shinn
May 19, 2022 | 3:45pm ET

    System of a Down singer Serj Tankian has unveiled the new song “No Tomorrow” in the gameplay trailer for Metal: Hellsinger, a new video game due out later this year for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

    The song is a collaboration between Tankian and composers of the game’s soundtrack, with the singer stating, “Excited to announce that a song I worked on with the game’s music composers will be part of Metal: Hellsinger, a new rhythm based shooter game that will be released on PC, PS5 and XBOX series X|S later this year. I’m not big on gaming, but this intense trailer has got me excited to play!”

    David Goldfarb, creative director at game developer The Outsiders, added, “What can you even say! We have so many System of a Down fans in the studio, adding Serj Tankian to our already incredible roster of vocalists feels unreal. He completely killed the track and made it his own in a way only Serj could. We are so excited and can’t wait to see everyone playing!”

    The in-game song joins a roster of tracks that feature vocals by Randy Blythe (Lamb of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Dennis Lyxzén (Refused), Matt Heafy (Trivium), Tatiana Shmailyuk (Jinjer), and others.

    Serj Tankian
    Serj Tankian on More New System of a Down Music: “We Might Be Able to Get It Together and Do Something Again”

    The video game itself is described as follows in a press release:

    “In Metal: Hellsinger, you must shoot, dash, and perform finishers on time to the beat of an original metal soundtrack. Do so successfully and feel the thrill of the adaptive music intensify and your power ramp. Armed with six weighty weapons, each with its own ultimate, tear through Hell on a tale of revenge against the devil itself, with award winning voice actors Troy Baker and Jennifer Hale voicing main characters.”

    “No Tomorrow” follows Serj Tankian’s solo EP Elasticity, which arrived a year ago, as well as System of a Down’s first new songs in 15 years (“Protect the Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz”), which were released in late 2020.

    Take a listen to “No Tomorrow” in the Metal: Hellsinger gameplay trailer below, and learn more about the video game at its official website.

