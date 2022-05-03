Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Seth Rogen Hosts Table Read of Friday’s “You Got Knocked the Fuck Out” Scene: Watch

Starring O'Shea Jackson Jr. as his father Ice Cube’s character Craig and GaTa as Chris Tucker's Smokey

seth rogen table read friday o'shea jackson jr gata xosha roquemore craig robinson ron funches
Seth Rogen, O’Shea Jackson Jr., GaTa, and Xosha Roquemore at Netflix Is a Joke Fest, photo by Charley Gallay
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 3, 2022 | 1:59pm ET

    After taking on Seinfeld the day before, Seth Rogen and his Table Reads series at Netflix Is a Joke Festival went in a decidedly different direction on Monday night by reading through Ice Cube and DJ Pooh’s 1995 stoner classic Friday. One of the highlights of the performance, naturally, was the recreation of the scene in which Deebo launches Red into the air after the latter asks for his bike back, leading Smokey to exclaim, “You got knocked the fuck out!”

    With Rogen giving stage directions, O’Shea Jackson Jr. stood in for his father Ice Cube’s character Craig Jones. GaTa filled in as Chris Tucker’s Smokey with Brian Simpson as DJ Pooh’s Red and Lil Rel Howery as Tiny “Zeus” Lister Jr.’s Deebo.

    After promising to get Craig high because “It’s Friday, you ain’t got no job, and you ain’t got shit to do,” Smokey proceeds to tell the story of exactly how Red had his run-in with Deebo. Craig Robinson and The Nasty Delicious provide the soundtrack for the transition as Rogen reads the introduction for the flashback.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Pops tripping, man,” Red tells Deebo. “He want me to ask for my bike back.” After Deebo asks “What bike?,” Red clarifies he’s talking about the beach cruiser that he lent to Deebo a couple of weeks ago. It all goes downhill for Red from there, who “goes flying through the air and lands back by the car unconscious,” as Rogen reads.

    ice cube feat Seth Rogen Hosts Table Read of Fridays You Got Knocked the Fuck Out Scene: Watch
     Editor's Pick
    Friday Turns 20: An Afternoon with Ice Cube

    “That’s right. That’s my bike, punk,” Deebo says before Smokey takes the opportunity to laugh at Red’s misfortune. Watch a clip of the performance below.

    Rogen’s Table Reads series benefits the Hilarity for Charity Alzheimer’s nonprofit. On Sunday, Rogen recruited Jack Black, Aziz Ansari, and Kathryn Hahn to read through three classic Seinfeld episodes, highlighted by the sitcom’s “Shrinkage” scene. The remaining two performances are When Harry Met Sally and Clueless. Pick up your tickets for those table reads via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al in biopic

Daniel Radcliffe Stars as "Weird Al" Yankovic in First Trailer for Upcoming Biopic: Watch

May 3, 2022

george carlins american dream trailer watch

Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, and More Smell the Bullshit in Trailer for George Carlin's American Dream: Watch

May 2, 2022

seth rogen aziz ansari jack black kathryn hahn seinfeld shrinkage netflix is a joke

Seth Rogen, Jack Black, Aziz Ansari, and Kathryn Hahn Table Read Classic Seinfeld "Shrinkage" Scene: Watch

May 2, 2022

Pete Davidson Machine Gun Kelly

Pete Davidson Joined by Best Friend Machine Gun Kelly at Netflix Comedy Showcase: Watch

April 30, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Seth Rogen Hosts Table Read of Friday's "You Got Knocked the Fuck Out" Scene: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale