Netflix Is a Joke Festival continued on Sunday night with Seth Rogen’s Table Reads series, which saw the comedian and his famous friends perform three classic episodes of Seinfeld on behalf of his Hilarity for Charity Alzheimer’s nonprofit. In one such performance, Rogen, Jack Black, Aziz Ansari, and Kathryn Hahn ran through the sitcom’s classic “Shrinkage” scene.

The “Shrinkage” discussion occurs in the Season 5 Seinfeld episode “The Hamptons,” in which Jerry, George, Kramer and Elaine travel to see a friend’s baby on Long Island. After everyone but George sees his girlfriend, Jane, topless on the beach, he attempts to get back at them by sneaking a peek at Jerry’s girlfriend, Rachel. However, Rachel barges in on George changing instead, where she laughs at his, uh, post-swim penis.

At the table read, Rogen plays Jerry, Black portrays Kramer, and Ansari assumes a flustered George. “I was in the pool! I was in the pool!” Ansari screams, trying to explain himself. Later, Jerry and George check in with Elaine (Hahn) to see if women are aware of the shrinkage phenomenon. “What do you mean, like laundry?” she asks, dooming George to a permanent micropenis reputation. Watch a clip of the performance below.

Advertisement

Related Video

After a long delay due to the pandemic, Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival debuted on April 28th with appearances from Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Larry David, and other huge stars. Machine Gun Kelly even performed a surprise set at his buddy Pete Davidson’s show, the appropriately titled Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends. The festival continues through May 8th.