SEVENTEEN Break Down New Album Face the Sun Track By Track: Exclusive

Our Track by Track series gives artists a space to break down each song off of their newest release. Today, the members of SEVENTEEN break down their new album, Face the Sun.

SEVENTEEN have returned today (May 27th) with their fourth studio album. Face the Sun sees the thirteen-member act — comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO — embrace the changing seasons by highlighting this moment in their collective career. It’s an album they describe as their most personal yet, with the primary goal being to share new sides of themselves with their fans (known as CARATs).

Over the course of nine tracks, SEVENTEEN continue to do what they do best — exploring their story with self-written and self-produced music. There’s an abundance of talent packed into this group, and their individual strengths make them a force to be reckoned with when they all come together.

It’s very clearly the beginning of a new chapter for SEVENTEEN. “Our world tour in 2020 abruptly ended due to the pandemic, so we spent the past two years and four months truly getting to understand the value of the concert stage,” says HOSHI. “Ultimately, SEVENTEEN become the best versions of ourselves and we’re able to deliver the greatest amount of energy on stage, in front of an audience. We will finally get to perform on large stages again starting this June, and we’re so excited to share that experience.” (Grab tickets to the group’s tour here.)

To mark the release of Face the Sun, Consequence connected with SEVENTEEN about each track of the new record, gleaning exclusive insights primarily from the members who worked closest on the conception, writing, and production of the album.

Check out the track by track breakdown and stream Face the Sun below.