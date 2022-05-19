Menu
SEVENTEEN Announce WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN] – NORTH AMERICA

In celebration of the group's forthcoming album, Face The Sun

seventeen tour
SEVENTEEN, photo courtesy of Pledis Entertainment
Mary Siroky
May 19, 2022 | 4:59pm ET

    K-pop act SEVENTEEN will be returning to the US this summer for the “BE THE SUN” tour in celebration of their forthcoming album, Face The Sun.

    SEVENTEEN — comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO — will be hitting North America as part of their first world tour in over two years. They’ll head abroad after kicking off with two dates in Seoul in June, making their way through Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Newark. Catch the full list of dates and venues below.

    Fans can apply for a Verified Fan pre-sale code through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, and those with codes will have access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, June 1st, ahead of general public on-sale. Verified Fan registration is now open here. All tickets will be made available during the Verified Fan pre-sales and any remaining tickets will be sold on Friday, June 3rd at 3PM local time, so it is highly encouraged for fans to try and secure a pre-sale code.

    Face The Sun is the act’s fourth full-length studio album, and has already racked up an impressive 1.74 million orders in pre-sale. The nine-track album follows the band’s 2021 mini-album Attacca and arrives in full on May 27th.

    SEVENTEEN 2022 Tour Dates:
    08/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    08/12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    08/14 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    08/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ KIA Forum
    08/20 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    08/23 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
    08/25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    08/28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    08/30 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    09/01 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    09/06 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

    seventeen be the sun

