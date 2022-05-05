Menu
S.G. Goodman Shares the Origins of New Song “Heart Swell”: Exclusive

The latest single off her upcoming full-length, Teeth Marks

Mary Siroky
May 5, 2022 | 12:14pm ET

    Our recurring series Origins gives provides a platform for musicians to share unique insights into their newest release. Today, S.G. Goodman breaks down her new single, “Heart Swell,” which you can enjoy exclusively on Consequence today, one day early.

    Some artists embrace folk aesthetics when it suits them; S.G. Goodman, meanwhile, is a modern troubadour through and through.

    The Kentucky-born artist is a bold voice out of the South, representing a niche of Americans who were raised in a place that didn’t align with their values, but who remain closely tied to that place nonetheless. Goodman infuses alt-country sounds with her queer identity — an essential perspective that hasn’t been amplified in that space, historically, the way it should have been.

    “Heart Swell” arrives ahead of her new album, Teeth Marks, arriving June 3rd via Verve Forecast. Like the previously released title track, it showcases her distinct, conversational vocal style and intimate lyrics, one piece of what promises to be another rich tableau from the artist.

    Below, stream the track one day early, and enjoy exclusive insights from S.G. Goodman about “Heart Swell.” As a special bonus, you can also watch a live performance of the song from Factor’s. Also, Goodman will be taking over the Consequence Instagram account on Friday, May 6th to celebrate the track’s official release; make sure to tune in!

    Goodman is set to kick off her tour supporting Teeth Marks on June 7th with a headlining gig at New York City’s Mercury Lounge. Get tickets to all her upcoming dates here.

    Heartbreak:

    When I was writing this song to a low hum of cicadas, I was brought back to that time period, and thought how there are lots of images and situations that can help someone recall how it feels to have a broken heart.

    Cicadas:

    When I wrote this song on my back porch in Kentucky, the cicada calls were not as loud as they had been in the summer of 2015. They were so thick around my house that year that you could hear them with the door closed. I just so happened to be going through a breakup and found it appropriate to describe to friends inquiring about my state that the intensity of the cicada calls was what I felt like on the inside. Heartache was buzzing, it was constant, and there was no escaping it. The cicada’s eventually left their little skeletons, and I guess I managed to walk out of the shape I was in, too.

