Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

070 Shake Enlists Christine and the Queens for “Body”: Stream

From YOU CAN'T KILL ME, due out June 3rd

070 shake christine and the queens body new single stream
070 Shake (photo by Eddie Mandell) and Christine and the Queens (photo by Camille Vivier)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 20, 2022 | 2:25pm ET

    070 Shake has dropped her latest single “Body” with an assist from Christine and the Queens via G.O.O.D Music/Def Jam Recordings.

    “I think I got to know your body/ I think I got to know your body/ We’ll travel to the dream, stay flying/ I guess I found me a new high/ You took it personal/ As soon as it got physical,” the rapper intones over Christine and the Queens’ haunting background vocals.

    The track is a follow-up to “Web” from earlier this month and April’s “Skin and Bones.” All three singles will be featured on 070 Shake’s forthcoming sophomore album YOU CAN’T KILL ME, which is slated to be released June 3rd. Pre-orders are ongoing. Stream the moody visualizer for “Body” below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    070 Shake is currently on the road for her latest North American headlining tour. The 20-date trek kicked off with a show at Detroit’s Majestic Theatre on May 7th, and will continue through the middle of June with stops at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club, Crescent Ballroom Lounge in Phoenix and Sacramento’s Ace of Spades before closing out with three shows at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles. Get tickets to the tour here.

    Christine and the Queens, meanwhile, last collaborated with pals Charli XCX and Caroline Polachek on “New Shapes,” the sophomore single off the former’s new album Crash.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

boldy james killing nothing real bad man new album listen stream

Boldy James and Real Bad Man Share Banging New Album Killing Nothing: Stream

May 20, 2022

for the birds damon albarn mark ronson beach house the birdsong project compilation indie rock music news stream

Mark Ronson, Damon Albarn, and Beach House Contribute to Charity Compilation For the Birds: Stream

May 20, 2022

four tet looking at my pager new single 3lw sample no more (baby i'ma do right) stream

Four Tet Shares New Single "Looking at Your Pager": Stream

May 20, 2022

faouzia citizens

Faouzia Breaks Down Debut Project CITIZENS Track by Track: Exclusive

May 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

070 Shake Enlists Christine and the Queens for "Body": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale