070 Shake Enlists Christine and the Queens for “Body”: Stream

070 Shake has dropped her latest single “Body” with an assist from Christine and the Queens via G.O.O.D Music/Def Jam Recordings.

“I think I got to know your body/ I think I got to know your body/ We’ll travel to the dream, stay flying/ I guess I found me a new high/ You took it personal/ As soon as it got physical,” the rapper intones over Christine and the Queens’ haunting background vocals.

The track is a follow-up to “Web” from earlier this month and April’s “Skin and Bones.” All three singles will be featured on 070 Shake’s forthcoming sophomore album YOU CAN’T KILL ME, which is slated to be released June 3rd. Pre-orders are ongoing. Stream the moody visualizer for “Body” below.

070 Shake is currently on the road for her latest North American headlining tour. The 20-date trek kicked off with a show at Detroit’s Majestic Theatre on May 7th, and will continue through the middle of June with stops at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club, Crescent Ballroom Lounge in Phoenix and Sacramento’s Ace of Spades before closing out with three shows at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles. Get tickets to the tour here.

Christine and the Queens, meanwhile, last collaborated with pals Charli XCX and Caroline Polachek on “New Shapes,” the sophomore single off the former’s new album Crash.