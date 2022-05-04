Shamir Announces 2022 Headlining North American Tour

Shamir is embarking on a 2022 headlining tour in support of his stellar album Heterosexuality.

After kicking off on July 20th with a pair of rescheduled dates supporting Courtney Barnett, the summer trek will proceed with headlining stops in Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Washington, DC before wrapping on August 18th in Denver.

A rotating cast of Evil, Poolblood, Creeping Charlie, Fashion Club, Lance Redeker, and Spyca will serve as openers. See the full itinerary and tour poster below the jump. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab yours via Ticketmaster.

As a preview of what’s to come, Shamir released a live performance video of the Heterosexuality cut “Cold Brew.” Watch the enthralling clip below.

Heterosexuality dropped in February and contained the singles “Gay Agenda,” “Cisgender,” and “Reproductive.” It marked the follow-up to Shamir’s self-titled 2020 album.

Shamir 2022 Tour Dates:

07/20 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom *

07/21 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *

07/22 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #

07/23 — Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall ^

07/24 — Montreal, QC @ Ministere ^

07/26 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

07/28 — Columbus, OH @ The Basement %

07/29 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop %

07/30 — Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch %

07/31 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle %

08/01 — Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club %

08/04 — Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern $

08/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret $

08/06 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge $

08/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Shop &

08/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo &

08/13 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar &

08/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Space $

08/18 — Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s @

* = w/ Courtney Barnett

# = w/ Evil

^ = w/ Poolblood

% = w/ Creeping Charlie

$ = w/ Fashion Club

& = w/ Lance Redeker

@ = w/ Spyca

