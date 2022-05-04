Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Shamir Announces 2022 Headlining North American Tour

Plus, he shared a live performance video of the Heterosexuality cut "Cold Brew" as a preview

shamir 2022 north american tour dates
Shamir, photo by Marcus Maddox
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 4, 2022 | 11:34am ET

    Shamir is embarking on a 2022 headlining tour in support of his stellar album Heterosexuality.

    After kicking off on July 20th with a pair of rescheduled dates supporting Courtney Barnett, the summer trek will proceed with headlining stops in Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Washington, DC before wrapping on August 18th in Denver.

    A rotating cast of Evil, Poolblood, Creeping Charlie, Fashion Club, Lance Redeker, and Spyca will serve as openers. See the full itinerary and tour poster below the jump. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab yours via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    As a preview of what’s to come, Shamir released a live performance video of the Heterosexuality cut “Cold Brew.” Watch the enthralling clip below.

    Advertisement

    Heterosexuality dropped in February and contained the singles “Gay Agenda,” “Cisgender,” and “Reproductive.” It marked the follow-up to Shamir’s self-titled 2020 album.

    Shamir 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/20 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom *
    07/21 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *
    07/22 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #
    07/23 — Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall ^
    07/24 — Montreal, QC @ Ministere ^
    07/26 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *
    07/28 — Columbus, OH @ The Basement %
    07/29 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop %
    07/30 — Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch %
    07/31 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle %
    08/01 — Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club %
    08/04 — Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern $
    08/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret $
    08/06 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge $
    08/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Shop &
    08/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo &
    08/13 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar &
    08/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Space $
    08/18 — Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s @

    * = w/ Courtney Barnett
    # = w/ Evil
    ^ = w/ Poolblood
    % = w/ Creeping Charlie
    $ = w/ Fashion Club
    & = w/ Lance Redeker
    @ = w/ Spyca

    Advertisement

    shamir 2022 north american tour poster

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

teyana taylor farewell tour

Teyana Taylor Announces Farewell Tour

May 3, 2022

bonobo north america canada united states 2022 tour dates electronic music news

Bonobo Announces North America Tour for Fall 2022

May 3, 2022

CHAI SURPRISE new song video tour dates

CHAI Unleash a "SURPRISE" with New Single: Stream

May 3, 2022

top may 2022 concerts pearl jam phish halsey ringo starr tickets kraftwerk

Top Concert Tours to See in May 2022: Pearl Jam, Phish, Halsey, Kraftwerk & More

May 3, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Shamir Announces 2022 Headlining North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale