Sheryl Crow on Her New Documentary, Shelved Albums, and Recording with Mick Jagger

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Sheryl Crow catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Sheryl, the new Showtime documentary based on her life and career.

Related Video

The multi-platinum songwriter tells us why it was finally time to tell her story, the shelved album that came before her debut that sounded too much like Sting, and wanting to re-produce 1996’s Love Is a Good Thing. Crow also talks about her later career that wasn’t represented in the film, the new songs on the soundtrack which includes The Rolling Stones, and her plans to do storyteller style solo shows next year.

Advertisement

She also goes in depth about 2002’s C’Mon C’mon, a bright album recorded during a very dark period, and how the song “You’re an Original” is a bit of a bitter song about the pop scene of that era.

Listen to Sheryl Crow discuss the new documentary Sheryl, her lengthy career, and more above, or watch the discussion below. You can also get tickets to Crow’s upcoming concerts here.

Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.