ShipRocked 2023 Lineup: Falling in Reverse, Nothing More, Suicidal Tendencies, and More

The floating fest sets sail January 22nd from Florida, hitting the Bahamas, Turks & Caicos and the Dominican Republic

ShipRocked 2023
May 18, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    The annual ShipRocked cruise has revealed its 2023 lineup. Falling in Reverse will headline the boat trip, joined by such acts as Nothing More, Suicidal Tendencies, Skillet, Motionless In White, grandson, Ayron Jones, and more. A second headliner will be revealed in June.

    The 13th edition of ShipRocked has been expanded to six days. The floating rock fest will set sail aboard the Carnival Magic from Port Canaveral, Florida, on January 22nd, making stops at Half Moon Cay in The Bahamas; Grand Turk in Turks & Caicos; and the Dominican Republic’s Amber Cove, before returning to Florida on January 28th.

    Joining the aforementioned acts aboard the ship will be Bad Omens, Bones UK, BRKN LOVE, D.R.U.G.S., Dropout Kings, Fame on Fire, Giovannie and the Hired Guns, Lilith Czar, Nonpoint, Nova Twins, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Wage War, Wargasm and Zero 9:36, with more acts to be announced. As usual, an all-star band affectionately known as The Stowaways will be assembled to perform multiple sets of cover songs.

    Related Video

    “We’re really stoked to get back on ShipRocked and see everyone,” stated Nothing More singer Jonny Hawkins. “We’re going to have a new album out by the time this rolls around. Can’t wait to play it for everyone. Let’s do this!”

    ShipRocked producer Alan Koenig added, “Falling In Reverse and their co-headliner, who we’ll announce in early June, have been heavily requested for a number of years, and we couldn’t be more excited for them to make their ShipRocked debuts in January.”

    A limited number of staterooms are available at the official ShipRocked website. Once all the rooms sell out, a waitlist will be established for those unable to secure cabins right away.

    See the current ShipRocked lineup in the poster below, and stay tuned for the second headliner to be revealed in June.

    ShipRocked poster 2023

