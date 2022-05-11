Shygirl Announces Debut Album Nymph, Shares “Firefly”: Stream

Shygirl has announced her first album. The UK experimental artist makes her full-length debut with Nymph, which arrives September 30th. As a preview, first single “Firefly” is out now.
Shygirl worked with a host of collaborators on Nymph, from UK friends Karma Kid and Mura Masa to US producers Noah Goldstein (Kanye West) and BloodPop (Grimes). Where 2018’s Cruel Practice EP and 2020’s Alias EP leaned heavily into hip-hop swagger, Nymph reveals the artist’s vulnerable side as she dabbles in garage, dancehall, and ’90s pop and R&B. “Every piece of work or project is like a sculpture to me, something made of marble that slowly reveals itself as I chip away,” Shygirl explained in a statement. “Something that was always there to begin with.”
Lead single “Firefly,” meanwhile, begins the Nymph album cycle on a club-ready high note, with glitchy beats that uplift the artist’s tale of unrequited love. “I guess I need to hear the truth this time/ You kept me waiting on a lie,” Shygirl sings. Watch the song’s accompanying video below.
Pre-orders for Nymph are available now. This summer, Shygirl hits the festival circuit, playing the likes of Primavera Sound and Roskilde Festival. See those dates, as well as the LP’s artwork, below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.
Since releasing Alias, Shygirl popped up to hop on “BDE” with slowthai and “bbycakes” with Mura Masa, Lil Uzi Vert, and PinkPantheress.
Nymph Artwork:
Shygirl 2022 Tour Dates:
06/02 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/03 — Malta @ Lost and Found Festival
06/05 — Paris, FR @ We Love Green
06/10 — Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt! Festival
06/11 — Glendalough Estate, IE @ Beyond The Pale Festival
06/17 — New York, NY @ Ladyland Festival
06/24 — Madrid, ES @ Paraiso Festival
07/02 — Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/13 — Berlin, DE @ Berghain
07/14 — Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
07/22 — Maubeuge, FR @ Les Nuits Secretes Festival
08/07 — Katowice, Poland @ Katowice Festival
09/03 — Bristol, UK @ Forward Festival
09/16 — 09/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound
09/23 — Bentonville, AR @ FOR_MAT Festival
11/05 — São Paolo, BR @ Primavera Sound São Paolo
11/12 — Santiago de Chile, CL @ Primavera Sound Sanitago
11/13 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound Buenos Aires