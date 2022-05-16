2022 Billboard Music Awards: Silk Sonic Perform “Love Train”: Watch

Silk Sonic took the stage at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night to perform their cover of “Love Train” by R&B and funk band Con Funk Shun. Watch the replay below.

Dressed in matching maroon leisure suits, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars turned up the charm as they ran through the song with a fully choreographed routine in tandem with their backup dancers and band.

At this year’s BBMAs, Silk Sonic are up for awards in four categories: Top Duo/Group, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Album, and Top R&B Song, the latter of which they have already won for “Leave the Door Open.”

In April, Silk Sonic performed “777” at the 2022 Grammy Awards, where they picked up four wins for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song.

Last year, Silk Sonic dropped their excellent debut album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, which spawned the hit singles “Leave the Door Open,” “Skate,” and “Smokin Out the Window.” You can catch .Paak and Mars during their ongoing Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live. For a preview, read a recap of the kickoff show here; tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

Other performers at the 2022 BBMAs include Travis Scott, Florence + the Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and more. You can catch replays of the performances here.