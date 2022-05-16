Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

2022 Billboard Music Awards: Silk Sonic Perform “Love Train”: Watch

The duo played their take on R&B and funk band Con Funk Shun's 1983 classic

silk sonic 2022 billboard music awards love train performance
Silk Sonic, photo by 2022 John Esparaza/via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 15, 2022 | 8:45pm ET

    Silk Sonic took the stage at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night to perform their cover of “Love Train” by R&B and funk band Con Funk Shun. Watch the replay below.

    Dressed in matching maroon leisure suits, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars turned up the charm as they ran through the song with a fully choreographed routine in tandem with their backup dancers and band.

    At this year’s BBMAs, Silk Sonic are up for awards in four categories: Top Duo/Group, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Album, and Top R&B Song, the latter of which they have already won for “Leave the Door Open.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In April, Silk Sonic performed “777” at the 2022 Grammy Awards, where they picked up four wins for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song.

    Last year, Silk Sonic dropped their excellent debut album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, which spawned the hit singles “Leave the Door Open,” “Skate,” and “Smokin Out the Window.” You can catch .Paak and Mars during their ongoing Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live. For a preview, read a recap of the kickoff show here; tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

    Other performers at the 2022 BBMAs include Travis Scott, Florence + the Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and more. You can catch replays of the performances here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Ted Nugent COVID 1 through 18

Ted Nugent Urges Trump Supporters to "[Go] Berserk on the Skulls of the Democrats"

May 15, 2022

Post Malone and Robin Pecknold on SNL

Post Malone and Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold Debut New Song on SNL: Watch

May 15, 2022

Kendrick Lamar N95 video

Kendrick Lamar Floats Above Water in Striking "N95" Video: Watch

May 14, 2022

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Suffers Miscarriage

May 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

2022 Billboard Music Awards: Silk Sonic Perform "Love Train": Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale