Simple Plan’s Pierre Bouvier on Returning to Their Roots, 20 years of Their Debut LP, and Pop Punk’s New Era

Simple Plan’s Pierre Bouvier catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Harder Than It Looks, the sixth album from the pop punk band.

The Canadian musician discusses going back to their roots,how this new record arrives on the 20th anniversary of their debut, their current tour with Sum 41, and making a cameo in 2004’s Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen movie New York Minute. Bouvier also gives his thoughts on the new class of pop punk, especially Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, and Willow, and talks being a fan of country music, the thin line between genres, and the toxic nature of the online world.

Listen to Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan discuss their new album, pop punk in 2022, and more above, or watch the conversation via the YouTube player below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Tickets to Simple Plan’s tour with Sum 41 can be found here.