Sky Ferreira Returns with “Don’t Forget,” Her First New Single in Three Years: Stream

Could Masochism actually be on the way?

sky ferreira don't forget new song stream
Sky Ferreira, photo courtesy of artist
May 25, 2022 | 6:09pm ET

    Is this the year Sky Ferreira finally releases her long-awaited sophomore album, Masochism? Only time will tell, but today fans can listen to “Don’t Forget,” her first new single in three years.

    Co-produced with Jorge Elbrecht, “Don’t Forget” is powered by a bombastic electropop beat filled with ’80s synths and booming percussion. Lyrically, Ferreira insists she isn’t a damsel in distress. “Honey, you can see that it’s a rotten world/ I don’t need you to save me,” she sings. “I don’t need to deceive you/ I am the real bad girl.”

    Ferreira first hinted at “Don’t Forget” two months ago, when the artist also seemed to reveal in her Instagram Story that the LP would be coming in April. Of course, that timeframe has since come and gone — just like the March release teased by Ferreira’s mother Tonia Lamere back in January.

    According to a press release, “Don’t Forget” will be appearing on the forthcoming album, although no official release date has been set.

    For what it’s worth, Ferreira said in late December that the album was “actually coming out” in 2022, to which we responded by including it in our Most Anticipated Albums list — just as we have almost every year since 2015, when she first announced its title.

    In 2019, she dropped “Downhill Lullaby,” billed at the time as the lead single for Masochism. After that, she hopped on Charli XCX’s “Cross You Out,” guested on Beck’s album Hyperspace, and shared a cover of David Bowie’s “All the Madmen.” She’s also been acting, notably appearing in Baby Driver, the Twin Peaks revival, and a recent episode of The Twilight Zone.

