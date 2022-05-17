Menu
Slothrust Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour

With indie rockers Weakened Friends in support

Slothrust, photo by Lindsey Byrnes
May 17, 2022 | 1:29pm ET

    Slothrust aren’t done touring behind Parallel Timeline quite yet. The band announced today they’ll be heading back out for a North American tour in Fall 2022.

    The Los Angeles indie outfit will kick off the trek on September 29th in Houston after a summer run in Europe and the UK. From there, Slothrust will make stops in Austin, New Orleans, St. Louis, Detroit, Toronto, and more before wrapping on October 22nd in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

    Indie rockers Weakened Friends will open for Slothrust throughout the North American dates. See the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time; pick up yours via Ticketmaster.

    Last September, Slothrust shared an exclusive breakdown of Parallel Timeline ahead of the album’s release. The LP marked the follow-up to 2018’s The Pact and has since been expanded with a deluxe edition containing demos and commentary from bandleader Leah Wellbaum and drummer Will Gorin.

    Slothrust 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/16 – Hradec Kralove, CZ @ Rock For People
    06/18 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater
    06/19 – Frankfurt, DE @ Nachtleben
    06/20 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz
    06/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
    06/23 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown
    06/25 – Aarau, CH @ Kiff
    06/26 – Munich, DE @ Strom
    06/28 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic
    06/29 – Liege, BE @ La Zone
    06/30 – Breda, NL @ Mezz
    07/01 – Larz, DE @ Fusion Festival
    07/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Dead Wax
    07/06 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
    07/07 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
    07/08 – Cheltenham, UK @ 2000 Trees
    07/09 – Huddersfield, UK @ The Parish
    07/11 – London, UK @ The Garage
    07/12 – Liverpool, UK @ EBGB’s
    07/13 – Sheffield, UK @ Record Junkee
    07/14 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
    09/29 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group *
    09/30 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co *
    10/01 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s *
    10/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *
    10/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *
    10/07 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers *
    10/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room *
    10/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
    10/13 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *
    10/14 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s 20 Lanes *
    10/15 – Jamestown, NY @ Jamestown Skate Products *
    10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Monarch *
    10/19 – Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon *
    10/20 – Albany, NY @ Empire Underground *
    10/21 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *
    10/22 – Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair

    * = w/  Weakened Friends

    slothrust fall 2022 tour dates poster

