Slothrust Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour

Slothrust aren’t done touring behind Parallel Timeline quite yet. The band announced today they’ll be heading back out for a North American tour in Fall 2022.

The Los Angeles indie outfit will kick off the trek on September 29th in Houston after a summer run in Europe and the UK. From there, Slothrust will make stops in Austin, New Orleans, St. Louis, Detroit, Toronto, and more before wrapping on October 22nd in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Indie rockers Weakened Friends will open for Slothrust throughout the North American dates. See the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time; pick up yours via Ticketmaster.

Last September, Slothrust shared an exclusive breakdown of Parallel Timeline ahead of the album’s release. The LP marked the follow-up to 2018’s The Pact and has since been expanded with a deluxe edition containing demos and commentary from bandleader Leah Wellbaum and drummer Will Gorin.

Slothrust 2022 Tour Dates:

06/16 – Hradec Kralove, CZ @ Rock For People

06/18 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater

06/19 – Frankfurt, DE @ Nachtleben

06/20 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz

06/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

06/23 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

06/25 – Aarau, CH @ Kiff

06/26 – Munich, DE @ Strom

06/28 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic

06/29 – Liege, BE @ La Zone

06/30 – Breda, NL @ Mezz

07/01 – Larz, DE @ Fusion Festival

07/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Dead Wax

07/06 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

07/07 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

07/08 – Cheltenham, UK @ 2000 Trees

07/09 – Huddersfield, UK @ The Parish

07/11 – London, UK @ The Garage

07/12 – Liverpool, UK @ EBGB’s

07/13 – Sheffield, UK @ Record Junkee

07/14 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

09/29 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group *

09/30 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co *

10/01 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s *

10/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

10/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

10/07 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers *

10/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room *

10/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

10/13 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *

10/14 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s 20 Lanes *

10/15 – Jamestown, NY @ Jamestown Skate Products *

10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Monarch *

10/19 – Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon *

10/20 – Albany, NY @ Empire Underground *

10/21 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

10/22 – Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair

* = w/ Weakened Friends