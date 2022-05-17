Slothrust Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour

Slothrust aren’t done touring behind Parallel Timeline quite yet. The band announced today they’ll be heading back out for a North American tour in Fall 2022.
The Los Angeles indie outfit will kick off the trek on September 29th in Houston after a summer run in Europe and the UK. From there, Slothrust will make stops in Austin, New Orleans, St. Louis, Detroit, Toronto, and more before wrapping on October 22nd in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Indie rockers Weakened Friends will open for Slothrust throughout the North American dates. See the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time; pick up yours via Ticketmaster.
Last September, Slothrust shared an exclusive breakdown of Parallel Timeline ahead of the album’s release. The LP marked the follow-up to 2018’s The Pact and has since been expanded with a deluxe edition containing demos and commentary from bandleader Leah Wellbaum and drummer Will Gorin.
Slothrust 2022 Tour Dates:
06/16 – Hradec Kralove, CZ @ Rock For People
06/18 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater
06/19 – Frankfurt, DE @ Nachtleben
06/20 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz
06/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
06/23 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown
06/25 – Aarau, CH @ Kiff
06/26 – Munich, DE @ Strom
06/28 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic
06/29 – Liege, BE @ La Zone
06/30 – Breda, NL @ Mezz
07/01 – Larz, DE @ Fusion Festival
07/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Dead Wax
07/06 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
07/07 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
07/08 – Cheltenham, UK @ 2000 Trees
07/09 – Huddersfield, UK @ The Parish
07/11 – London, UK @ The Garage
07/12 – Liverpool, UK @ EBGB’s
07/13 – Sheffield, UK @ Record Junkee
07/14 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
09/29 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group *
09/30 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co *
10/01 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s *
10/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *
10/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *
10/07 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers *
10/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room *
10/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
10/13 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *
10/14 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s 20 Lanes *
10/15 – Jamestown, NY @ Jamestown Skate Products *
10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Monarch *
10/19 – Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon *
10/20 – Albany, NY @ Empire Underground *
10/21 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *
10/22 – Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair
* = w/ Weakened Friends