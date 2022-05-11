Smashing Pumpkins are currently in the midst of their “Rock Invasion 2 Tour,” but they don’t plan on letting up any time soon. The band has now announced the “Spirits on Fire Tour,” a fall trek with Jane’s Addiction taking place this fall.

The 32-date outing kicks off in Dallas on October 2nd and runs through the middle of the November. Along the way, the Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction will play shows at Madison Square Garden in New York, Bell Centre in Montreal, the United Center in Chicago, and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, among many other locations. Poppy will serve as support for the majority of the tour, while Meg Myers, will open shows in Pittsburgh and Cleveland.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Thursday, May 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code FINALE), with a public on-sale following on Friday, May 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.

Smashing Pumpkins last released CYR in 2020, but according to guitarist Jeff Schroeder, “that big, epic album” Corgan has been teasing as a follow-up to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/The Machine of God is not too far away. As for Jane’s, frontman Perry Farrell recently told Heavy Consequence the band would hopefully record a few new tracks this year.

Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction 2022 Tour Dates:

10/02 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

10/03 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

10/05 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

10/07 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

10/08 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Casino *

10/10 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

10/11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

10/13 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun *

10/14 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena *

10/16 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

10/18 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

10/19 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

10/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

10/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^

10/24 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

10/26 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Center *

10/27 — Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron *

10/29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse ^

10/30 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *

11/01 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

11/02 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

11/04 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

11/05 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *

11/07 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

11/09 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

11/11 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

11/12 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

11/13 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

11/15 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

11/16 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

11/18 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

11/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

*= w/ Poppy

^ = w/ Meg Myers