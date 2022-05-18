A Dream Setlist for Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction’s Upcoming Tour

Big news for ‘90s alt-rock enthusiasts and those who spent a little too much time playing Guitar Hero in 2007: Smashing Pumpkins and their pals in Jane’s Addiction will embark on a 32-date tour across North America this fall (grab tickets here).

As two of some of the biggest and best names of their era, their “Spirits on Fire Tour” is already guaranteed to be one for the books.

While Smashing Pumpkins carved out their own space in the grunge scene, Jane’s Addiction were doing the same with their funk-influenced brand of alt-metal, meaning there’s a lot of variety in store for concert attendees. But with over a dozen albums between the two bands, how could they decide which ones to bring out for their arena run?

Picking a setlist is a grueling task, which is why we at Consequence have kindly taken on the burden ourselves and compiled our very own dream setlist.

From radio hits to deep cuts, here’s our wishlist of songs we want to hear on Smashing Pumpkins’ and Jane’s Addiction’s “Spirits on Fire Tour.”

Jane’s Addiction:

1. “Up the Beach”

This Nothing’s Shocking opener is an essential cut, not only as the familiar first sounds that fans heard on their 1988 debut, but as the soaring live spectacular created by the song’s enveloping crush of distortion and Farrell’s vocal ebbs and flows. — Ben Kaye

2. “Stop”

With a zippy guitar riff that quickly explodes into a raucous funk-metal breakdown, “Stop” is precisely the type of crowdpleasing energy that would, er, start Jane’s Addiction’s set perfectly. — Abby Jones

3. “Standing in the Shower Thinking”

Few songs are as danceable in the Jane’s Addiction catalog as “Standing in the Shower… Thinking.” Syncopated guitar stabs and tom fills for days are sure to get your body moving like it’s a 1991 Lollapalooza set. — Jonah Krueger

4. “End to the Lies”

Sure, most attendees probably grabbed tickets to hear Jane’s Addiction’s more celebrated early material. But don’t hit the bathroom when they pull out the new stuff, especially if it’s “End to the Lies,” a highlight from their 2011 comeback. — J.K.