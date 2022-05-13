During their appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night, Smashing Pumpkins confirmed their upcoming album is a rock opera before throwing it back with a bruising rendition of their 1993 classic “Today.”

In a quick interview with Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin, Corden asked the band to confirm the rumors about their album. Corgan revealed the LP is “a 33-song triple [concept] album” before joking about how he knew it was a bad idea when he started it a year and a half ago.

“It’s sort of a return to form. It’s a sequel to our Mellon Collie album from 1995 and our Machina album from 2000,” the Smashing Pumpkins frontman added before jokingly explaining their song choice. “I wrote this song at a very depressing moment in my life and I knew I was going to see you. That made me sad and then I thought, ‘Well, we’ll play the song.'”

Related Video

The Pumpkins proceeded to rip through the track like Siamese Dream was released just yesterday, indicating fans are in for a special treat when they catch the band on their ongoing “Rock Invasion 2 Tour” or fall trek with Jane’s Addiction. Pick up your tickets to both now via Ticketmaster.

Last month, Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder said the band has finished their “big, epic album,” but couldn’t give any further details. Although Corgan hasn’t shared much more information to go on, at least we now know — for better or worse — how long the follow-up to 2020’s CYR will be.

Replay both Corden segments below.