Snail Mail Performs “Glory” on Fallon: Watch

One of the standout tracks from her recent album Valentine

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
May 16, 2022 | 9:59am ET

    Lindsey Jordan brought her Snail Mail project to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday to perform “Glory.”

    Valentine’s Day is traditionally celebrated on February 14th, but Jordan revived the holiday for this performance of the Valentine standout. She performed under the watchful eye of three statues of Cupid, as red lights danced in her hair, while wearing a pink pantsuit and a guitar strap emblazoned with hearts.

    She seems to have recovered from her vocal surgery in November, and had fun laughing at the “superstar” who “took too much in the bathroom.” Check out the performance below.

    In June Snail Mail will embark on a European tour before returning to the States in August. Her trek includes an appearance at Frantic City, the new festival heading to Atlantic City in September. Tickets to all of her shows are available here.

