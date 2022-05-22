Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

SNL Says Goodbye to Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kyle Mooney: Watch

An emotional episode to conclude SNL's 47th season

SNL Aidy Bryant Kyle Mooney and Kate McKinnon
Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Kate McKinnon on SNL, photo via NBC
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 22, 2022 | 2:22am ET

    Saturday Night Live bid farewell to several of its longest tenured cast members during an emotional season finale episode on Saturday, May 21st. Kate McKinnonAidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kyle Mooney each said goodbye to Studio 8H in their own unique ways.

    As the undisputed star of SNL over the last several seasons, it was only appropriate that McKinnon’s farewell opened the show. Specifically, SNL dedicated its Cold Opening to a final reprisal of McKinnon’s long-running Close Encounters sketch, which concluded with her character boarding a spacecraft. “Earth, I love you. Thanks for letting me stay a while,” McKinnon said through tears.

    While Bryant was featured heavily throughout the episode, her appearance on Weekend Update served as her formal goodbye. Appearing alongside Bowen Yang as a pair of trendsetters, the two rattled off what’s in and out this season. Towards the end of the bit, Bryant proclaimed, “In: ten nice years,” to which Yang responded, “In: a friend I couldn’t have done this without.” Yang and Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che then presented Bryant with a bouquet of flowers and both gave her a kiss on the cheek.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Davidson’s farewell followed shortly after. In a full circle moment harkening back to his first-ever appearance on SNL, Davidson joined fellow Staten Island native Colin Jost at the Weekend Update desk. He recounted his initial audition for SNL: “[Lorne Michaels] looked me right in the eye and said, ‘I don’t think you’re right for this show, so let’s screw this up together.’ And that’s exactly what we did, and that’s why people who don’t think I deserve this job shouldn’t hate me because we have so much in common. If anything, I should inspire hope — that literally anyone could be on Saturday Night Live. Seriously, you see a guy bumming cigarettes outside a 7/11 at 2 a.m.? That’s not some meth head. That’s the next Pete Davidson!”

    Davidson then proceeded to thank SNL “for always having my back, for allowing me to work on myself and grow. Thank you to Lauren for never giving up on me or judging me even when everyone else was, for believing in me and allowing me to have a place I could call home with the memories that will last a lifetime. Thank you guys.”

    Mooney’s departure was acknowledged during the episode’s closing sketch. McKinnon and Bryant spoke fondly of Mooney through his character, a grey-haired pony tail-wearing polyamorous commune leader named Richard. “He’s like if a guy was magic, and we’ll love him forever,” said Bryant. “Nine years ago, we met at a white Buddhist temple for swingers,” added McKinnon. The sketch closed with Japanese Breakfast’s Michele Zauner making a cameo to lead a singalong of Joni Mitchell’s “The Circle Game.”

    Advertisement

    Watch highlights from SNL’s finale below.

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Kyle Mooney, Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant SNL

Saturday Night Live Shakeup: Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney Leaving Show

May 20, 2022

ricky gervais smart people less easily offended late show stephen colbert taboo subjects

Ricky Gervais: "Smart People" Are Less Easily Offended

May 19, 2022

eric andre show season 6 lineup natasha lyonne jon hamm rico nasty

The Eric Andre Show Returning with Natasha Lyonne, Jon Hamm, and More

May 18, 2022

Bill Burr 2022

Bill Burr Announces New Standup Tour Dates

May 16, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

SNL Says Goodbye to Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kyle Mooney: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale