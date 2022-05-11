Menu
Soccer Mommy on Horror and Ghosts Stories, PJ Harvey and The Smiths

Sophie Allison discusses Sometimes, Forever and her song on The Turning soundtrack

kyle meredith with soccer mommy interview sometimes forever
Kyle Meredith with Soccer Mommy, photo by Sophie Hur
Consequence Staff
May 11, 2022 | 11:57am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison catches up with Kyle Meredith for an interview about her upcoming album, Sometimes, Forever.

    Related Video

    The singer-songwriter discusses having a sound that has one foot in the past and one in the present, referencing The Smiths in the way she wanted to record the record, and choosing to write more biographical than character-based. Allison also tells us about incorporating her love of horror into the music, how “Following Eyes” is meant to be a spooky ghost story, and writing a song in the vein of PJ Harvey for The Turning soundtrack.

    Listen to Soccer Mommy Sometimes, Forever, her songwriting influences, and more above, or watch the conversation via the YouTube player below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Soccer Mommy on Horror and Ghosts Stories, PJ Harvey and The Smiths

