Soccer Mommy on Horror and Ghosts Stories, PJ Harvey and The Smiths

Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison catches up with Kyle Meredith for an interview about her upcoming album, Sometimes, Forever.

The singer-songwriter discusses having a sound that has one foot in the past and one in the present, referencing The Smiths in the way she wanted to record the record, and choosing to write more biographical than character-based. Allison also tells us about incorporating her love of horror into the music, how “Following Eyes” is meant to be a spooky ghost story, and writing a song in the vein of PJ Harvey for The Turning soundtrack.

Listen to Soccer Mommy Sometimes, Forever, her songwriting influences, and more above, or watch the conversation via the YouTube player below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.