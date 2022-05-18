Menu
Soccer Mommy Announces New North American Tour Dates, Shares “Bones”: Stream

After releasing Sometimes, Forever, Sophie Allison will be "Touring, Forever"

soccer mommy bones stream
Soccer Mommy, photo by Sophie Hur
May 18, 2022 | 10:08am ET

    Soccer Mommy is gearing up to release her new album Sometimes, Foreverwhich means she’ll soon be “Touring, Forever.” The singer-songwriter has just announced a new run of North American shows for the fall, as well as another single from the album called “Bones.”

    “Bones” takes it back to Soccer Mommy’s crunchy indie rock roots, from its twisted tale of romance (“You make me feel like I am whole again/ But I think your heart could use a tourniquet”) to its simple, back-and-forth guitar riff. Allison explained the meaning of the song in a statement, noting, “’Bones’ is a song about struggling with the parts of yourself that you don’t like in a relationship. It’s about wanting to become better for someone and feeling like you’re standing in your own way.” The single comes with a performance video directed by Alex Ross Perry, who Soccer Mommy previously teamed up with for the cinematic visual to color theory highlight “yellow is the color of her eyes.” 

    The “Touring, Forever” trek begins on October 28th in Indianapolis and continues through December, where Sophie Allison and her band will wrap up in Dallas on December 17th. At different stops, the 26-date tour features support from Lightning Bug, Helena Deland, and TOPS. Fans who sign up for a pre-sale code on Soccer Mommy’s website will be able to purchase tickets beginning Thursday, May 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time, while the tour’s general sale begins Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time. In addition, a portion of the proceeds from tickets sold during the band’s website pre-sale will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

    Related Video

    Check out the full “Touring, Forever” itinerary and the “Bones” music video below. Soccer Mommy previously previewed Sometimes, Forever with the singles “Shotgun” and “Unholy Affliction,” the former of which she later performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonAllison recently appeared on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast, where she discussed her love for horror and 1980s and ’90s alternative.

    Soccer Mommy 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/10 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    06/12 — New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival
    06/24 — Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival
    06/27 — Bristol, UK @ Canons Marsh Amphitheater %
    06/28 — Dublin, IE @ Trinity College *
    06/30 — Vilanova i la Geltru, ES @ Vida Festival
    08/12 — Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
    08/31 — Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
    09/01 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk
    09/01 – 09/04 — Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
    09/03 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity
    09/05 — Köln, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
    09/06 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
    09/08 — Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
    09/09 — Oslo, NO @ John Dee
    09/10 — Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
    09/12 — Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
    09/13 — Bremen, DE @ Lagerhaus
    09/15 — Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
    09/16 — Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn
    09/17 — Brussels, BE – Rotonde @ Botanique
    09/18 — Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
    09/20 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
    09/21 — Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
    09/22 — London, UK @ O2 Forum
    09/23 — Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon
    09/24 — Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
    10/28 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex &
    10/29 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre &
    10/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue &
    11/01 — Chicago, IL @ Metro &
    11/04 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom &
    11/05 — North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA &
    11/06 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues &
    11/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^
    11/12 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^
    11/14 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^
    11/16 — Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^
    11/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven Stage ^
    11/18 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^
    11/19 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^
    11/30 — St. Louis, MO @ Pageant #
    12/02 — Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s #
    12/03 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #
    12/04 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #
    12/07 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore #
    12/08 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom #
    12/10 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #
    12/11 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #
    12/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #
    12/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #
    12/16 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s East #
    12/17 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #

    % = w/ The War On Drugs
    * = w/ Haim
    & = w/  Lightning Bug
    ^ = w/ Helena Deland
    # = w/ TOPS

