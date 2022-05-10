Soft Cell to Perform Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret in Full During North American Tour

For their first North American tour in two decades, Soft Cell have announced a special treat for their fans. The synthpop icons revealed today they will be performing their debut album, Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret, in a belated celebration of its 40th anniversary. The brief jaunt also promises to feature “all the hits,” as well as songs from their 2022 LP *Happiness Not Included.

Marking the first and last time Soft Cell will play Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret (best known for the breakout hit “Tainted Love”) in the US and Canada, the trek kicks off on August 23rd in El Cajon, California before making stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City. It will wrap on August 31st in Toronto. See the full itinerary below.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Thursday, May 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code FINALE), with a public on-sale following on Friday, May 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time; pick up yours via Ticketmaster.

Just released on Friday, *Happiness Not Included is Soft Cell’s first album in 20 years. It features the singles “Bruises on All My Illusions” and “Purple Zone,” an ’80s dream-team collaboration with Pet Shop Boys.

Soft Cell 2022 Tour Dates:

08/23 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

08/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

08/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

08/28 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

08/30 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

08/31 – Toronto, ON @ History