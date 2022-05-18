It’s been five years since Chris Cornell tragically died on May 18th, 2017. On the fifth anniversary of his passing, Soundgarden and Chris’ widow, Vicky Cornell, shared separate statements about the late singer.

Following Soundgarden’s show in Detroit on May 17th, 2017, Cornell returned to his hotel room, where he sadly took his own life just after midnight. His death was officially ruled suicide by hanging.

Soundgarden penned a brief yet poetically touching tribute on the band’s Instagram page, writing the following:

“Chris,

Five years we have missed you.

You have love.

You have peace.

You have eternity.

Love and peace for all of Soundgarden’s brothers and sisters.

XOSG”

Meanwhile, Vicky’s statement was posted on Chris Cornell’s official Instagram page. It’s a much longer tribute, speaking of their relationship as well as his music. Attached was a photo of Chris in a joyous moment onstage:

“5 years ago today, would be the worst day of our lives. It would be the last time Chris would hug & kiss us, the last time he’d walk out our front door. The last time he’d wave goodbye to us from the car. The last time we’d ever see him.

5 years ago tonight, Chris would take the stage for the last time. It was his final show, his final performance — but nobody knew it at the time. I’ve seen the quote “you never know when the last time will be the last time” and that rings way too true. If you told me before he went on the stage that fateful night, the night would end this way — I would never have believed you. Nobody who knew Chris would. In our lifetime everything has a last time- but in the moment, you never know it will be the last time — till you are looking back. Chris lived in the moment and took nothing for granted. We forget how fragile life is, how fluid relationships are and how things can change in a minute. Never miss an opportunity to tell somebody you love them- Chris told us every single day.

To all of his fans — please know he loved you as much as you love him. He was so grateful to be able to make music, perform all over the world, have his music & lyrics touch your heart & impact your lives. He loved receiving love from all of you.

There are not enough words to express our gratitude & appreciation -Chris always said he had the best fans & these past 5 years it’s become more evident than ever. Thank you for loving him so much that through that love for Chris you have loved us too. You have helped us through the hardest of days & kept us going when we thought we couldn’t. We are grateful for each & every one of you- it is true when he said “it is the fans who make you who you are” and you are the support system he built who have been such a huge part of our healing. Thank you for stepping up in the darkest of times & thank you for helping keep Chris’s memory and spirit alive- so keep playing it loud!

And tonight in his honor, blast your favorite Cornell song and ‘throw your love up in the air’ ~ #cornellforever

#noonesingslikeyouanymore

Loudlove,

VC”

Over the past few years, Soundgarden and Vicky (who handles Chris’ estate) have been engaged in a heated legal and verbal battle regarding intellectual property rights to unreleased material and some of Chris’ back catalog. Thankfully, the most recent development was somewhat positive, with Vicky relinquishing Soundgarden’s social media accounts and website back to the band last June.

In 2020, Vicky oversaw the first Chris Cornell posthumous solo release, No One Sings Like You Anymore. It would notch two 2022 Grammy nominations for Best Rock Album and Best Rock Performance (for Chris’ cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U”).

Below you can see both Soundgarden’s and Vicky Cornell’s tributes.