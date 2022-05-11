Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

South Park Shares Teaser Trailer for New Movie The Streaming Wars: Watch

On Paramount+ June 1st

south park the streaming wars movie film paramount+
South Park: The Streaming Wars (Paramount+)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 11, 2022 | 4:14pm ET

    Trey Parker and Matt Stone are not afraid to bite the hand that feeds them, and so execs at Paramount+ might be feeling just a teensy bit nervous about the newly announced special movie event South Park: The Streaming Wars. A very brief teaser trailer is out now.

    Coming to Paramount+ on June 1st, The Streaming Wars is the third out of 14 movies in development, following the release of South Park: Post Covid and South Part: Post Covid: The Return of Covid last year. Few details are known at this time, but South Park did share a logline for the upcoming event: “Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills while an epic conflict unfolds that threatens South Park’s very existence.”

    As for the 15-second teaser trailer, only three seconds are from the upcoming film, and all of that is Cartman whining at his mom. “Battle of wills,” indeed. Check it out below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Earlier this year, South Park aired the abbreviated six-episode Season 25. On August 10th, Parker and Stone will join forces with Primus and Ween for “South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert.”

    south park the streaming wars movie film paramount+

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Joey Badass 2000 new album announcement 2022 north american tour

Joey Bada$$ Announces New Album 2000, North American Tour

May 11, 2022

madonna nft collection mother of creation

Madonna Gives Birth to Trees and Butterflies in Fully Nude NFTs

May 11, 2022

The Black Dahlia Murder Trevor Strnad death

R.I.P. Trevor Strnad, The Black Dahlia Murder Frontman Dead at 41

May 11, 2022

Kendrick Lamar's artwork Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Kendrick Lamar Reveals Artwork for New Album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

May 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

South Park Shares Teaser Trailer for New Movie The Streaming Wars: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale