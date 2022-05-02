Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

R.I.P. Ric Parnell, Spinal Tap Drummer Dead at 70

Parnell played the role of Mick Shrimpton in the fictional heavy metal band

Ric Parnell Spinal Tap
Ric Parnell in This Is Spinal Tap
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 2, 2022 | 11:52am ET

    Ric Parnell, aka Mick Shrimpton of the fictional heavy metal band Spinal Tap, has died at the age of 70.

    The news came from the band’s Harry Shearer (aka Derek Smalls), who praised Parnell on Twitter: “No one ever rocked harder.”

    The fictional band starred in the iconic 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap. Parnell played alongside Shearer, Michael McKean (aka David St. Hubbins), Christopher Guest (aka Nigel Tufnel) in the group.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Spinal Tap also released a soundtrack for the film, featuring comedic songs such as “Stonehenge” and “Tonight I’m Gonna Rock You Tonight.” The band is widely considered the greatest metal parody act ever, commenting on the excess and commercialism of metal and hard rock in the 1980s.

    As for Parnell, his role as drummer is a running punchline throughout This Is Spinal Tap, as all previous Spinal Tap drummers had died prior to his stint in the band. Parnell eventually suffers the same fate, spontaneously combusting at the the end of the film.

    geezer butler rick rubin black sabbath 13
     Editor's Pick
    Geezer Butler on Working with Rick Rubin on Black Sabbath’s 13: “I Still Don’t Know What He Did”

    Spinal Tap would remain semi-active in the ensuing years, reuniting for a comeback album and tour with 1992’s Break Like the Wind, followed by another trek in 2001. Parnell also played drums on those albums and tours, but since his Mick Shrimpton character exploded in the movie, he assumed the role of Mick’s brother Ric Shrimpton.

    Advertisement

    Parnell’s musical legacy extends beyond Spinal Tap, as well. A professional musician in his own right — like the other members of Spinal Tap — Parnell has credits on albums by prog pioneers Atomic Rooster and Horse in the 1970s and declined offers to play in Journey and Whitesnake in the ’80s

    There is currently a GoFundMe to aid in covering funeral costs. Below you can revisit Parnell and Spinal Tap’s infamous “Stonehenge” performance below.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Lzzy Hale interview

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale Talks New Album Back From the Dead and Band's Early Days

May 2, 2022

geezer butler rick rubin black sabbath 13

Geezer Butler on Working with Rick Rubin on Black Sabbath's 13: "I Still Don't Know What He Did"

April 29, 2022

Limp Bizkit's tour kickoff

Limp Bizkit Kick Off US Tour with Fred Durst Sprawled Out on a Recliner: Video + Setlist

April 29, 2022

Rammstein Zeit album review

Rammstein's Zeit Offers a Cathartic Reflection of These Turbulent Times: Review

April 29, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

R.I.P. Ric Parnell, Spinal Tap Drummer Dead at 70

Menu Shop Search Sale