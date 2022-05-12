Spinal Tap II Will Reunite Rob Reiner, Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer

Turn your amps all the way to 11: Rob Reiner will direct and star in Spinal Tap II, which will reunite David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer), and Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest) as the hardest-hitting rock band to ever get lost backstage in Cleveland.

The film will be the first production from the newly reformed Castle Rock Entertainment, Deadline reports. As for the plot, it’s still being developed by Guest, McKean, Reiner, and Shearer, who together improvised huge swathes of the groundbreaking 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap.

Reiner told Deadline that he expects this follow-up to be released on the 40th anniversary of the original. “The plan is to do a sequel that comes out on the 40th anniversary of the original film and I can tell you hardly a day goes by without someone saying, why don’t you do another one? For so many years, we said, ‘nah.’ It wasn’t until we came up with the right idea how to do this. You don’t want to just do it, to do it. You want to honor the first one and push it a little further with the story.”

As he explained it, Spinal Tap will have drifted apart. “They’ve played Albert Hall, played Wembley Stadium, all over the country and in Europe. They haven’t spent any time together recently, and that became the premise. The idea was that Ian Faith, who was their manager, he passed away. In reality, Tony Hendra passed away. Ian’s widow inherited a contract that said Spinal Tap owed them one more concert. She was basically going to sue them if they didn’t. All these years and a lot of bad blood we’ll get into and they’re thrown back together and forced to deal with each other and play this concert.”

Guest, McKean, and Shearer wrote most of the music and lyrics to This Is Spinal Tap, some of it with the aid of Reiner. In the movie, the band was rounded out by keyboardist Viv Savage (David Kaff) and drummer Mickey Shrimpton (Ric Parnell, who passed away earlier this month).

Since the film’s release, the fictional band has occasionally moonlighted as a real one, with the main musical trio performing now-classic tunes like “Hell Hole”, “Big Bottom”, “Smell the Glove,” “Clam Caravan,” and “Sex Farm.” In 2019, the trio reunited for a 35th anniversary performance, and the following year they played a benefit for Democrats in Pennsylvania.

Revisit our feature on the funniest moments from This Is Spinal Tap and our classic movie review.