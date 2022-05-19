Stanning BTS: Proof of a Comeback

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BTS’ big comeback is just around the corner, as the group is planning up to release their first anthology, Proof, on June 10th. Like the rest of ARMY, Stanning BTS hosts Kayla and Bethany are getting hyped for the 3-disc release, and they’re diving into Proof on the latest episode of the podcast.

Join the pair as they explore the Proof release schedule, tracklists, anticipated lead single “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” and so much more. Listen now via the player above.

Charity for the month of May (Mental Health Awareness Month): World Federation for Mental Health. The World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) is an international, non-profit advocacy organization founded in 1948. Their mission is to promote the advancement of mental health awareness, prevention of mental disorders, advocacy, and best practice recovery focused interventions worldwide.