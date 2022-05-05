Stanning BTS: That That, We Like That!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

K-pop Icon PSY has come back with a new hit, “That That,” produced by and featuring Suga of BTS! This collaboration is instantly iconic, bringing us a hype post-pandemic message that makes us want to dance! Join Kayla and Bethany as they pull apart the lyrics, music video, and parallels to “Permission to Dance.”

Listen to Stanning BTS break down PSY and Suga’s collab and more in the episode above. Then you can show your love for Stanning BTS with the Iconic ARMY T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now button below — available in two new colors!

Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast about anything and everything BTS and ARMY. Subscribe using the links above or check wherever you get your podcasts, and keep your eyes on the Consequence Podcast Network for updates about all our series.

Charity for the month of May (Mental Health Awareness Month): World Federation for Mental Health. The World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) is an international, non-profit advocacy organization founded in 1948. Their mission is to promote the advancement of mental health awareness, prevention of mental disorders, advocacy, and best practice recovery focused interventions worldwide.