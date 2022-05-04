Menu
Every Star Wars Movie and Series Ranked From Worst to Best

A complete and exhaustive guide to the galaxy far, far away

Consequence Staff
May 4, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    A long time ago, we were just stargazing kids, worshiping our letterbox collection of George Lucas’ original Star Wars trilogy. Years later, the Force is strong with us as we do the Imperial March and celebrate Nothing but Star Wars! with a rogue squadron of features, essays, and stories. Today, our staff ranks the franchise’s films and television spin-offs from worst to best.

    This feature was originally published in December 2015, and was updated in May 2022 to include The Book of Boba Fett. Star Wars: Visions, The Bad Batch, and Obi-Wan Kenobi will be added later this year.

    With May the 4th upon us, the staff at Consequence of Sound decided to size up the existing Star Wars televisual universe. From the heights of the original trilogy, to the lows of the prequels, to the decidedly mixed bag of TV shows and holiday specials, we threw it all in a Sarlacc pit, digested it over a thousand years, and saw what came out the other end.

    Sure, you might ask, “What good is weighing the Ewok movies against the quote-unquote ‘real’ movies? Of course they’re not as good — they’re made-for-TV kids’ stuff! That’s not a fair deal!” To which we respond, “We are altering the deal. Pray we don’t alter it any further.” After all, the Star Wars universe is a dense web of interlocking and interconnecting characters and stories; why not highlight them all?

    Also, it goes without saying, beware of major spoilers ahead.

