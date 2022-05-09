Menu
Starcrawler Unleash New Single “Roadkill”: Stream

Kicking off a new era for the LA-based rock outfit

Starcrawler, photo courtesy of artist
May 9, 2022 | 1:51pm ET

    Starcrawler have kicked off a new era with their propulsive new single, “Roadkill.” Stream it below.

    With brothers Henri and Bill Cash’s chugging guitars and frontwoman Arrow De Wilde’s snarling vocals, “Roadkill” leans away from the ’70s glam rock found in Starcrawler’s previous work while moving more into punk territory. “You want mommy to hold your hand? You’ll be my Roadkill, Roadkill,” De Wilde sings. “Run you over see how it feels.”

    In a statement about the track, De Wilde said, “‘Roadkill’ is about anyone that tries to dig their heels in the ground and stand in your way. We’ve all had people try to tear us down, and sometimes you just have to run right through them.”

    “Roadkill” signals the impending release of Starcrawler’s follow-up to 2019’s Devour You. Since then, they’ve shared the standalone single “I Need to Know” and contributed “Goodtime Girl” to the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack. Stay tuned for more details about new music to come.

    Later this month, Starcrawler will support My Chemical Romance for a handful of dates in the UK sandwiched around some headlining shows of their own. They’ll continue by trekking through Europe and Australia before opening on the Minneapolis stop of Jack White’s “Supply Chain Issues Tour.”  See the full itinerary below; tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

    “Roadkill” Artwork:

    Starcrawler 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/22 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK *
    05/25 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham *
    05/26 – London, UK @ Colours Hoxton
    05/27 – Warrington, UK @ Victoria Park *
    05/28 – Cardiff, UK @ Sophia Gardens *
    05/29 – Hebden Bridge, UK @ The Trades Club
    05/30 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro *
    06/03 – Milano, IT @ Legend Club
    06/07 – Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia
    06/10 – Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Music Festival
    07/20 – Sydney, AU @ Oxford Art Factory
    07/22 – Yelgun, AU @ Splendour in the Grass
    07/23 – St Kilda West, AU @ Hotel Esplanade
    08/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory #
    08/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Swim

    * = w/ My Chemical Romance
    # = w/ Jack White

