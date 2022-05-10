Stella Donnelly Announces New Album Flood, Shares “Lungs”: Stream

Stella Donnelly has a new album on the way. Dubbed Flood, the sophomore LP from the Australian singer-songwriter arrives August 26th via Secretly Canadian. As a preview, Donnelly has shared first single, “Lungs,” and mapped out fall tour dates.
Donnelly traveled across Australia while writing Flood, and in the process was “able to lose that feeling of anyone’s reaction to me. I forgot who I was as a musician, which was a humbling experience of just being; being my small self.” She ended up writing 43 song for the record with bandmates Jennifer Aslett, George Foster, Jack Gaby, and Marcel Tussie, and co-produced the album with Anna Laverty and Methyl Ethyl’s Jake Webb. She then whittled down the album’s final tracklist to 11 songs.
In the midst of her prolific songwriting, Donnelly’s time in the rainforests of Bellingen introduced her to birdwatching — an infatuation that permeates the album. Flood’s cover features a flock of Banded Stilts, and in the music video for “Lungs,” Donnelly straps on stilts herself. It’s a fittingly playful visual for the single, whose sprightly drum beat and buoyant bass drive a sardonic story of a child whose family has just been evicted. “Dig your heels right in my teeth while you wait/ For the suits to send me on my way/ Big man, proud with your new stripe/ I’ll be a child rest of my life,” Donnelly coos over gentle piano. Listen to the track below.
In September, Donnelly will embark on a tour of North America before heading over to the UK and Europe in November. Tickets to all the shows, listed below, go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, May 13th. Pre-order Flood now, and scroll onward to see its artwork and tracklist.
Donnelly released her debut album, Beware of the Dogs, in 2019. Consequence named it one of the best of the year, and listed “Old Man” as one of 2019’s best songs. In February, the artist teamed up with Methyl Ethyl for the song “Proof.”
Flood Artwork:
Flood Tracklist:
01. Lungs
02. How Was Your Day?
03. Restricted Account
04. Underwater
05. Medals
06. Move Me
07. Flood
08. This Week
09. Oh My My My
10. Morning Silence
11. Cold
Stella Donnelly 2022 Tour Dates:
09/11 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah
09/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
09/13 — San Francisco, CA @ Independent
09/15 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
09/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
09/17 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
09/ 21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
09/22 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
09/23 — Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
09/24 — Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall
09/26 — Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
09/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
09/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
10/01 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
11/01 — Leeds, UK @ Wardrobe
11/02 — Glasgow, UK @ Mono
11/03 — Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall
11/04 — Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
11/06 — Liverpool, UK @ Zanzibar
11/08 — Nottingham, UK @ Metronome
11/09 — Bristol, UK @ Thekla
11/10 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton
11/12 — Cardiff, UK @ The Gate
11/13 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds
11/14 — Brighton, UK @ Komedia
11/16 — Paris, FR @ FMR
11/17 — Cologne, DE @ Artheatre
11/18 — Brussels, BE @ Rotonde – Botanique
11/19 — Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
11/21 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar
11/22 — Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil
11/24 — Berlin, DE @ Badehaus
11/25 — Munich, DE @ Strom w/ Julia Jacklin