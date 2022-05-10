Menu
Stella Donnelly Announces New Album Flood, Shares “Lungs”: Stream

She's also mapped out new tour dates

Stella Donnelly, photo by Duncan Wright
May 10, 2022 | 8:59am ET

    Stella Donnelly has a new album on the way. Dubbed Flood, the sophomore LP from the Australian singer-songwriter arrives August 26th via Secretly Canadian. As a preview, Donnelly has shared first single, “Lungs,” and mapped out fall tour dates.

    Donnelly traveled across Australia while writing Flood, and in the process was “able to lose that feeling of anyone’s reaction to me. I forgot who I was as a musician, which was a humbling experience of just being; being my small self.” She ended up writing 43 song for the record with bandmates Jennifer Aslett, George Foster, Jack Gaby, and Marcel Tussie, and co-produced the album with Anna Laverty and Methyl Ethyl’s Jake Webb. She then whittled down the album’s final tracklist to 11 songs.

    In the midst of her prolific songwriting, Donnelly’s time in the rainforests of Bellingen introduced her to birdwatching — an infatuation that permeates the album. Flood’s cover features a flock of Banded Stilts, and in the music video for “Lungs,” Donnelly straps on stilts herself. It’s a fittingly playful visual for the single, whose sprightly drum beat and buoyant bass drive a sardonic story of a child whose family has just been evicted. “Dig your heels right in my teeth while you wait/ For the suits to send me on my way/ Big man, proud with your new stripe/ I’ll be a child rest of my life,” Donnelly coos over gentle piano. Listen to the track below.

    Related Video

    In September, Donnelly will embark on a tour of North America before heading over to the UK and Europe in November. Tickets to all the shows, listed below, go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, May 13th. Pre-order Flood now, and scroll onward to see its artwork and tracklist.

    Donnelly released her debut album, Beware of the Dogsin 2019. Consequence named it one of the best of the year, and listed “Old Man” as one of 2019’s best songs. In February, the artist teamed up with Methyl Ethyl for the song “Proof.” 

    Flood Artwork:

    Stella Donnelly Flood Album Artwork

    Flood Tracklist:
    01. Lungs
    02. How Was Your Day?
    03. Restricted Account
    04. Underwater
    05. Medals
    06. Move Me
    07. Flood
    08. This Week
    09. Oh My My My
    10. Morning Silence
    11. Cold

    Stella Donnelly 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/11 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah
    09/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
    09/13 — San Francisco, CA @ Independent
    09/15 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
    09/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
    09/17 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
    09/ 21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
    09/22 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
    09/23 — Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
    09/24 — Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall
    09/26 — Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
    09/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
    09/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
    10/01 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
    11/01 — Leeds, UK @ Wardrobe
    11/02 — Glasgow, UK @ Mono
    11/03 — Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall
    11/04 — Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
    11/06 — Liverpool, UK @ Zanzibar
    11/08 — Nottingham, UK @ Metronome
    11/09 — Bristol, UK @ Thekla
    11/10 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton
    11/12 — Cardiff, UK @ The Gate
    11/13 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds
    11/14 — Brighton, UK @ Komedia
    11/16 — Paris, FR @ FMR
    11/17 — Cologne, DE @ Artheatre
    11/18 — Brussels, BE @ Rotonde – Botanique
    11/19 — Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
    11/21 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar
    11/22 — Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil
    11/24 — Berlin, DE @ Badehaus
    11/25 — Munich, DE @ Strom w/ Julia Jacklin

