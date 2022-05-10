Stella Donnelly Announces New Album Flood, Shares “Lungs”: Stream

Stella Donnelly has a new album on the way. Dubbed Flood, the sophomore LP from the Australian singer-songwriter arrives August 26th via Secretly Canadian. As a preview, Donnelly has shared first single, “Lungs,” and mapped out fall tour dates.

Donnelly traveled across Australia while writing Flood, and in the process was “able to lose that feeling of anyone’s reaction to me. I forgot who I was as a musician, which was a humbling experience of just being; being my small self.” She ended up writing 43 song for the record with bandmates Jennifer Aslett, George Foster, Jack Gaby, and Marcel Tussie, and co-produced the album with Anna Laverty and Methyl Ethyl’s Jake Webb. She then whittled down the album’s final tracklist to 11 songs.

In the midst of her prolific songwriting, Donnelly’s time in the rainforests of Bellingen introduced her to birdwatching — an infatuation that permeates the album. Flood’s cover features a flock of Banded Stilts, and in the music video for “Lungs,” Donnelly straps on stilts herself. It’s a fittingly playful visual for the single, whose sprightly drum beat and buoyant bass drive a sardonic story of a child whose family has just been evicted. “Dig your heels right in my teeth while you wait/ For the suits to send me on my way/ Big man, proud with your new stripe/ I’ll be a child rest of my life,” Donnelly coos over gentle piano. Listen to the track below.

In September, Donnelly will embark on a tour of North America before heading over to the UK and Europe in November. Tickets to all the shows, listed below, go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, May 13th. Pre-order Flood now, and scroll onward to see its artwork and tracklist.

Donnelly released her debut album, Beware of the Dogs, in 2019. Consequence named it one of the best of the year, and listed “Old Man” as one of 2019’s best songs. In February, the artist teamed up with Methyl Ethyl for the song “Proof.”

Flood Artwork:

Flood Tracklist:

01. Lungs

02. How Was Your Day?

03. Restricted Account

04. Underwater

05. Medals

06. Move Me

07. Flood

08. This Week

09. Oh My My My

10. Morning Silence

11. Cold



Stella Donnelly 2022 Tour Dates:

09/11 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah

09/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

09/13 — San Francisco, CA @ Independent

09/15 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

09/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

09/17 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

09/ 21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

09/22 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

09/23 — Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

09/24 — Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

09/26 — Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

09/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

09/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

10/01 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

11/01 — Leeds, UK @ Wardrobe

11/02 — Glasgow, UK @ Mono

11/03 — Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall

11/04 — Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

11/06 — Liverpool, UK @ Zanzibar

11/08 — Nottingham, UK @ Metronome

11/09 — Bristol, UK @ Thekla

11/10 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton

11/12 — Cardiff, UK @ The Gate

11/13 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

11/14 — Brighton, UK @ Komedia

11/16 — Paris, FR @ FMR

11/17 — Cologne, DE @ Artheatre

11/18 — Brussels, BE @ Rotonde – Botanique

11/19 — Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

11/21 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar

11/22 — Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil

11/24 — Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

11/25 — Munich, DE @ Strom w/ Julia Jacklin