Stephen Colbert Pauses Late Show After Experiencing COVID Symptoms

The comedian will enter isolation "out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience"

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
May 9, 2022 | 6:01pm ET

    The Late Show with Stephen Colbert paused production this week after its namesake began experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

    A statement posted to the program’s Twitter account on May 9th reads: “Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID. Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days. The Late Show will not be taping new episodes until further notice.”

    Colbert previously contracted the virus in April, but said he felt fine thanks to being triple vaccinated. At the time, the show had already planned to air reruns from April 22nd through May 1st, so only its April 21st taping was canceled. Following news of the show’s cancellation today, the comedian joked on Twitter, “WORST. SEQUEL. EVER.”

    Tonight’s Late Show was set to feature interviews with Sarah Silverman and Shaquille O’Neal, as well as a musical performance from Sharon Van Etten. It’s unclear whether or not the episode was taped before Colbert began showing symptoms. Later this week, Late Show guests included Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Tracy Letts, Jean Smart, Hugh Dancy, Jake Tapper, Beach House, Ken Jeong and Regina Spektor.

    Recently, Jack White stopped by The Late Show to perform “What’s the Trick?,” while Colbert chatted with Elvis Costello about meeting Hollywood star Gregory Peck as a child.

