Remember that scene in Wayne’s World when Wayne eats from a bag of Doritos in a product placement-lampooning gag? Stranger Things might’ve just topped that. Ahead of its season four premiere, the Netflix series has teamed with sponsor Doritos to produce a virtual concert called “Live from the Upside Down.”

As the story goes, a tour bus crashed near Hawkins, Indiana on the way to Doritos Music Fest ’86, “the greatest concert that never happened.” The musicians aboard the bus disappeared into another dimension, but Doritos has since opened a portal to allow the show to go on virtually. The concert will finally take place on June 23rd.

On-brand ’80s acts The Go Go’s, Corey Hart, and Soft Cell are set to headline “Live from the Upside Down,” while Charli XCX, who can apparently time travel, will also perform.

In order to gain entry into the show, fans can either register online, or purchase a bag of Doritos or its new 3D Crunch Three Cheese flavor. Golden tickets have also been hidden inside bags of Doritos, offering fans the chance to win a replica of a guitar that will appear in Stranger Things Season 4.

The latest installment of Stranger Things premieres in two parts. Part 1 drops on Netflix on May 27th, and the second half follows on July 1st. Revisit the trailer for the forthcoming season here, and see where Stranger Things ranks in our list of the 100 Best Netflix Original Series of All Time.