Stranger Things Recap: Before You Watch Season 4, Here’s What Happened In Season 3

It has been three years since a new season of Stranger Things, Netflix’s blockbuster sci-fi adventure, graced our screens and we, along with the kids that the show revolves around, have grown a little older since July of 2019. We’ve learned new things, adopted new technologies, and learned more sinister things about people who propped themselves up as important leaders. (Perhaps we aren’t so different from the gang and their siblings, parents, and acquaintances.)

With this in mind, it’s no wonder that the newest season of Stranger Things feels familiar but still thrilling — however, since it has still been nearly three years between seasons (the biggest gap the show has taken since it began in 2016) you might want a refresher into who these characters are, and where we will find them when Season 4 begins. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered.

Eleven/Jane Hopper (Millie Bobbie Brown)

Things are a bit weird for our favorite telekinetic teenager: Just as she was getting used to being a regular kid, such as experiencing the highs and lows of first love, it turns out that the new Starcourt Mall is serving as a portal between the world and the Upside Down. Bummer!

Advertisement

Upon this discovery, it is ultimately up to her to once again save the day, although it, unfortunately, comes at a cost. Her telekinetic abilities were lost after she pushed them to their extremes in her fight against the Mind Flayer. Not only that, but it appeared that her adoptive father, Jim Hopper, died in the ensuing chaos. Or did he?

The event ended up being the final straw for both Eleven and the Byers family, and thus the first volume of Season 4 will begin with her, Will, Jonathan, and Joyce adjusting to life in California.

Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard)

Speaking of Eleven, let’s catch up on what her boyfriend Mike was up to. The two had officially started dating when Season 3 began, even if Hopper didn’t care for it that much — however, their young love seemingly ended, forcing the two to break up. If things couldn’t get even worse, Mike and the rest of the party had to prepare for the Mind Flayer’s return. Even if most of their town was saved, Mike still had to part ways with Eleven, as she was joining the Byers family in their move to California.

Advertisement

When Season 4 begins, Mike will be a new member of the Dungeons & Dragons group The Hellfire Club, with plans to visit Eleven in California over spring break.