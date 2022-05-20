Netflix Unveils First Eight Minutes of Stranger Things Season 4: Watch

Pack your bags, because we’re heading to Hawkins, Indiana: Netflix has shared the first eight minutes of the highly-anticipated fourth season of Stranger Things today. The sneak preview arrives just ahead of its premiere next Friday.

Here, we’re dialing the clock back to 1979 and taking a closer look at the inner workings of Hawkins National Laboratories, where Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) first escaped way back in the show’s pilot episode. Throughout the rooms of the lab are fleets of children with hospital gowns, shaved heads, and numbers marked on their wrists — just like Eleven when we first met her.

But as Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) begins his routine examinations on Ten, the young test subject detects disaster unfolding in Hawkins Lab — and one familiar face appears particularly guilty of wreaking havoc.

If the three-year wait in between Season 3 and 4 has left you feeling starved of Stranger Things content, have no fear: Netflix also shared today that the forthcoming nine-episode season will clock in at around 13 hours, making it the longest season yet by almost five hours. While most episodes will be about 75 minutes, Episode 8 will run 85 minutes, and the finale episode is just shy of a whopping two and a half hours. So, bingers, it’s time to start clearing your schedules now.

The first seven episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 will land on Netflix May 27th, with the final two episodes following on July 1st. Watch the first eight minutes of Stranger Things Season 4, Episode 1 below.

On June 23rd, Stranger Things and Doritos will host a concert event featuring Charli XCX, The Go Go’s, Soft Cell, and Corey Hart. Just yesterday, a Monopoly tie-in game inadvertently spoiled major plot points of the season.