Stranger Things Season 4 Gets Spoiled by Monopoly Tie-In Game

A Monopoly-themed tie-in to the hit Netflix show Stranger Things has spoiled major plot points of the upcoming Season 4.

Don’t worry, we would never spoil them here, but for the time being, be particularly careful when going down the rabbit hole that is Reddit from now until the season’s May 27th premiere. (The second and final batch of Season 4 episodes — billed as “Volume 2” — will hit the streamer later this summer on July 1st.)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, creators Matt and Ross Duffer had a “total meltdown” over the leak, though a user on Reddit claims they found the updated version of the long-running game at “a nationally recognized retailer” and that it was “purchased fair and square by a consumer. Nobody stole it; nobody leaked a sample.” However, the outlet also notes that retail stores are currently advertising only spoiler-free board games associated with past seasons of the sci-fi show, so it’s unknown where the few, select Season 4 versions cropping up actually came from.

An anonymous source also told The Hollywood Reporter that the Monopoly game seeing the light of day ahead of the premiere must have happened by accident, with the show’s visuals being licensed for all types of consumer products and merchandise.

“Lessons have been learned and, I expect, there will be more cohesion going into season five,” the source posited.

Last month, Netflix unveiled the Season 4 trailer. On June 23rd, Stranger Things and Doritos will host a concert event featuring Charli XCX, The Go Go’s, Soft Cell, and Corey Hart.