Kate Bush, Talking Heads & The Cramps Featured on Stranger Things Season 4 OST: Stream

The first installment of Stranger Things Season 4 dropped this week, and along with it came an appropriately ’80s-tinged soundtrack. Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4, Volume I is available to stream below.

The Season 4 Stranger Things soundtrack was once again compiled by show creators The Duffer Brothers and music supervisor Nora Felder. Along with classics like Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer,” The Beach Boys’ “California Dreamin’,” and KISS’ “Detroit Rock City,” the Season 4 soundtrack includes a new version of Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” remixed by Bryce Miller and Alloy Tracks. Yet the most exciting soundtrack inclusion — at least to star Winona Ryder — may be Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.”

“I’ve been obsessed with her since I was a little girl,” Ryder, who plays Joyce Byers, said of the singer-songwriter in a recent interview. “I don’t know if you did this, but in my school you had to dress down for P.E., and sometimes I just wouldn’t. I’d just sit there with my headphones listening to her. She’s a hero of mine.” Ryder was so outspoken in her Kate Bush fandom that we may even have the actress herself to thank for the new wave ballad’s inclusion in the show. “I’ve also for the last seven years been dropping hints on set wearing my Kate Bush T-shirts,” she revealed.

Check out the artwork and tracklist for the Stranger Things soundtrack below. A second set of songs will arrive digitally on July 1st to coincide with the second installment of Season 4 — then, on September 9th, the complete soundtrack will be available on CD and cassette, with 2xLP vinyl pressings to follow. Pre-orders are available now.

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4, Volume I Artwork:

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4, Volume I Tracklist:

01. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (Bryce Miller/Alloy Tracks Remix) – Journey

02. California Dreamin’ – The Beach Boys

03. Psycho Killer – Talking Heads

04. Running Up That Hill – Kate Bush

05. You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) – Dead or Alive

06. Chica Mejicanita – Mae Arnette

07. Play with Me – Extreme

08. Detroit Rock City – KISS

09. I Was a Teenage Werewolf – The Cramps

10. Pass the Dutchie – Musical Youth

11. Wipeout – The Surfaris

12. Object of My Desire – Starpoint

13. Rock Me Amadeus (The Gold Mix) – Falco

14. Travelin’ Man – Ricky Nelson

15. Tarzan Boy – Baltimora

16. Dream a Little Dream of Me – Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong