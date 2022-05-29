Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kate Bush, Talking Heads & The Cramps Featured on Stranger Things Season 4 OST: Stream

Journey, The Beach Boys, Extreme, and KISS are also featured

Stranger Things Max
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 29, 2022 | 1:39pm ET

    The first installment of Stranger Things Season 4 dropped this week, and along with it came an appropriately ’80s-tinged soundtrack. Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4, Volume I is available to stream below.

    The Season 4 Stranger Things soundtrack was once again compiled by show creators The Duffer Brothers and music supervisor Nora Felder. Along with classics like Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer,” The Beach Boys’ “California Dreamin’,” and KISS’ “Detroit Rock City,” the Season 4 soundtrack includes a new version of Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” remixed by Bryce Miller and Alloy Tracks. Yet the most exciting soundtrack inclusion — at least to star Winona Ryder — may be Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.”

    “I’ve been obsessed with her since I was a little girl,” Ryder, who plays Joyce Byers, said of the singer-songwriter in a recent interview. “I don’t know if you did this, but in my school you had to dress down for P.E., and sometimes I just wouldn’t. I’d just sit there with my headphones listening to her. She’s a hero of mine.” Ryder was so outspoken in her Kate Bush fandom that we may even have the actress herself to thank for the new wave ballad’s inclusion in the show. “I’ve also for the last seven years been dropping hints on set wearing my Kate Bush T-shirts,” she revealed.

    Advertisement

    Check out the artwork and tracklist for the Stranger Things soundtrack below. A second set of songs will arrive digitally on July 1st to coincide with the second installment of Season 4 — then, on September 9th, the complete soundtrack will be available on CD and cassette, with 2xLP vinyl pressings to follow. Pre-orders are available now.

    Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4, Volume I Artwork:

    stranger things season 4 soundtrack artwork

    Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4, Volume I Tracklist:
    01. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (Bryce Miller/Alloy Tracks Remix) – Journey
    02. California Dreamin’ – The Beach Boys
    03. Psycho Killer – Talking Heads
    04. Running Up That Hill – Kate Bush
    05. You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) – Dead or Alive
    06. Chica Mejicanita – Mae Arnette
    07. Play with Me – Extreme
    08. Detroit Rock City – KISS
    09. I Was a Teenage Werewolf – The Cramps
    10. Pass the Dutchie – Musical Youth
    11. Wipeout – The Surfaris
    12. Object of My Desire – Starpoint
    13. Rock Me Amadeus (The Gold Mix) – Falco
    14. Travelin’ Man – Ricky Nelson
    15. Tarzan Boy – Baltimora
    16. Dream a Little Dream of Me – Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

bruce hornsby danielle haim days ahead music video collab flicted new album stream

Bruce Hornsby Recruits Danielle Haim for "Days Ahead": Stream

May 27, 2022

seventeen face the sun

SEVENTEEN Break Down New Album Face the Sun Track By Track: Exclusive

May 27, 2022

Isaac Dunbar Banish The Banshee Track by Track breakdown new album ep stream

Isaac Dunbar Breaks Down Banish the Banshee EP Track by Track: Exclusive

May 27, 2022

def leppard diamond star halos stream

Def Leppard Release New Album Diamond Star Halos: Stream

May 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kate Bush, Talking Heads & The Cramps Featured on Stranger Things Season 4 OST: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale